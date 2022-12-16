Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
India Cenbank Chief Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come From Private Cryptocurrencies
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks...
US News and World Report
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
US News and World Report
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
US News and World Report
Stronger, Faster, Higher: How North Korea Built a Fearsome Missile Arsenal
(Reuters) - North Korea could hit almost anywhere on earth with a ballistic missile, analysts say, a capability it has honed alongside a wide variety of shorter-range weapons with comprehensive testing that includes a record-setting number of launches in 2022. In March and November, North Korea sent ballistic missiles soaring...
US News and World Report
First Foreign COVID Vaccines Head to China From Germany
BERLIN (Reuters) -Berlin has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country. No details were available on the timing and size of the...
US News and World Report
UK's Post-Brexit Settlement Scheme for EU Citizens Unlawful, London Court Rules
(Reuters) -The British government's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday. The Independent Monitoring Authority, a body funded by the government to oversee citizens' rights, took the action against the Home Office, arguing Britain is breaching its withdrawal agreement with the European Union by requiring EU citizens to reapply for the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.
US News and World Report
Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Two Former Haiti Ministers Accused of Corruption
(Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions on two former Haiti government ministers accused of corruption and protecting criminal gangs, Ottawa said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sanctions against Haitian politicians and business leaders. The sanctions on Berto Dorce and Liszt Quitel, who resigned from their positions...
americanmilitarynews.com
Stick-wielding Chinese, Indian soldiers beat each other in border skirmish
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese and Indian soldiers bashed each other with sticks, jostling and hollering, at a disputed mountainous border near Chinese-controlled Tibet, the latest flare of violence between the two Asian giants. A video of the incident that...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
Column: Democracy around the world is looking a little healthier, at least next to the alternative
2022 has been a bad year for autocratic leaders — and some democracies, including the U.S., appear to have found a second wind. But is the "democratic recession" over?
US News and World Report
WTO Rules Against U.S. in Hong Kong Labelling Dispute
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that products imported from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, a ruling rejected as "flawed" by Washington. Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong, which is...
US News and World Report
Peru Calls Colombian President's Statements 'Unacceptable Interference' in Domestic Affairs
(Reuters) - Peru's foreign ministry Monday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro's recent and repeated statements about the political crisis in Peru an "unacceptable interference" in its domestic affairs. In a letter sent to Colombia's embassy in Peru, the ministry said it had expressed its "deep dissatisfaction" with Petro's comments, which...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov: EU Not Conducting Proper Investigation of Nord Stream Explosions
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. "After the explosions on Nord Stream - which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going...
