Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Bloomberg Strategist Expects Ethereum to Resume Outperforming Bitcoin in 2023

On Monday (19 December 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Macro Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the latest edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s “Crypto Outlook” report, McGlone (and the three contributing analysts he worked with on...
World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce

On Tuesday (20 December 2022), Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange (by trading volume) announced that it had joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce. The Chamber of Digital Commerce is “the world’s leading trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry.” Its mission is “to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.”

