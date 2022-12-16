Read full article on original website
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
East End: Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays
The Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is a completely refurbished 20-room inn with five cottages, a restaurant and huge ballroom.
longisland.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve
The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
longisland.com
Spicy Home Tasty 2 Opens at Former Tofu Restaurant in Farmingville
Spicy Home Tasty 2 has opened in the former Tofu Chinese and Japanese restaurant in Farmingville. The menu is vastly different and anyone looking for sushi will have to go somewhere else. Spicy Home Tasty 2 is serving Szechuan-style Chinese food for takeout and sit down meals. The new owners...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
Parents outraged about delayed notification after bullets were found at Patchogue-Medford HS
In Dr. Jones' statement released on Monday, the superintendent also told parents that while Suffolk County police investigate, a police presence will remain at the high school.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Dyker Heights Christmas lights are an over-the-top winter wonderland
Dyker Heights is once again the epicenter of electrifying Christmas magic — enough to knock your stockings off! Every holiday season, just after Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn neighborhood — which stretches from 11th to 13th avenues and from 83rd Street to 86th Street — is transformed into a winter wonderland. On steroids. Throngs of all ages flock to the nabe like wise men to Bethlehem to gaze at life-sized Santas, sleds and snowmen — as well as aliens in sports cars; humongous toy soldiers; and mountainous milk and cookies left for Father Christmas. Subtlety is sidelined. From lawns to rooftops, every inch of property is covered with illuminated choirboys, angels, wreaths and snowflakes. Lucy Spata, the longtime doyenne of the famous Dyker Heights holiday lights, did not disappoint this year. Her home features a North Pole paradise that would make Kris Kringle move to Kings County.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
myrye.com
20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident
A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
