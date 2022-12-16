ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
longisland.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve

The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Spicy Home Tasty 2 Opens at Former Tofu Restaurant in Farmingville

Spicy Home Tasty 2 has opened in the former Tofu Chinese and Japanese restaurant in Farmingville. The menu is vastly different and anyone looking for sushi will have to go somewhere else. Spicy Home Tasty 2 is serving Szechuan-style Chinese food for takeout and sit down meals. The new owners...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dyker Heights Christmas lights are an over-the-top winter wonderland

Dyker Heights is once again the epicenter of electrifying Christmas magic — enough to knock your stockings off! Every holiday season, just after Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn neighborhood — which stretches from 11th to 13th avenues and from 83rd Street to 86th Street — is transformed into a winter wonderland. On steroids. Throngs of all ages flock to the nabe like wise men to Bethlehem to gaze at life-sized Santas, sleds and snowmen — as well as aliens in sports cars; humongous toy soldiers; and mountainous milk and cookies left for Father Christmas. Subtlety is sidelined. From lawns to rooftops, every inch of property is covered with illuminated choirboys, angels, wreaths and snowflakes. Lucy Spata, the longtime doyenne of the famous Dyker Heights holiday lights, did not disappoint this year. Her home features a North Pole paradise that would make Kris Kringle move to Kings County.
BROOKLYN, NY
myrye.com

20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident

A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
RYE, NY

