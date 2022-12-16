Read full article on original website
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Incoming Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
250,000 NYC municipal retirees face controversial switch to privatized health insurance
Retired municipal workers protest proposed changes to their medical benefits at City Hall Park on Feb. 14, 2022. The new privatized health benefits, called Medicare Advantage Plus, would replace the workers' traditional Medicare. The shift has been mired in opposition since 2018 but now looks set to move forward in 2023. An arbitrator has directed the city to move ahead with a plan to shift municipal retirees onto Medicare Advantage. [ more › ]
Then there was one: Ruling will allow city to preserve needed Medicare Advantage switch
Be careful what you wish for. The city retirees who formed the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, pushing relentlessly to derail City Hall’s effort to move most retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan by charging them to stay in the existing Medicare plan, ultimately won in court. They won’t have to pay to stay in their original plans, which now seems like a rather Pyrrhic victory ...
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors
The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester In New Advisory
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in 10 New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities: …
rocklanddaily.com
You May Want to Reconsider Drinking Tap Water
On Monday, December 12, Veolia Water New York was given a notice of violation for "failure to comply with deferral conditions" by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) after toxic forever chemicals (PFOA and PFOS) were found in the water above allowable limits. According to Veolia's website, the...
fox5ny.com
Long Island jewelry store robbed
NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines
Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
HERO: 'It's Time To Go,' Would-Be GWB Jumper Tells Veteran Port Authority Police Officer
"It's time to go," a suicidal man perched on the outer railing of the George Washington Bridge told Port Authority Police Officer Stephen Gryboski. Gryboski isn't just any law enforcer, however. The senior officer at the PAPD's George Washington Bridge Command Center, Gryboski is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of...
riverdalepress.com
Out-of-state campers make home on parkway
Living in Riverdale can be costly for homeowners as they pay for the quiet and safety of their neighborhoods. But for those who call Henry Hudson Parkway East their home, they don’t mind the noise nor the crime. Just ask Judith Veder, who has been paying close attention to...
Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just in time for the holidays, hospitals and doctors are seeing an influx of patients with four nasty illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep A. It all comes as worries grow about a shortage of medicines used to treat some of those sicknesses.What was already a nasty flu season, might just be getting started. In Jersey City, Hudson Catholic Regional High School had to close Friday because there were too many employees out sick with the flu, according to a letter to parents. Seems like everybody is either sick or caring for someone who is. "Cough, congestion, runny nose, sore...
Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials
A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
Daughter of Monsey Hanukkah victim has not given up holiday traditions
Nicky Kohen has every reason to hate Hanukkah. Her father, Josef Neumann, was slain by a madman during the Festival of Lights three years ago in upstate Monsey — fatally stabbed during a holiday party. But in the years since, the births of her son and a nephew have helped Kohen and her family find “light in all the darkness.” “As Jews, we don’t give that up just because something bad happened,” Kohen, 31, told The Post, at times choking up. “There’s family celebrations. We light the menorah with our children every day.” “We get together, we celebrate both Hanukkah and his...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Toll hike at Hudson River Crossings goes into effect Jan. 8
It will soon be more expensive to travel into New York City from New Jersey due to a toll hike at the Hudson River Crossings.
