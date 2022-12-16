ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Gothamist

250,000 NYC municipal retirees face controversial switch to privatized health insurance

Retired municipal workers protest proposed changes to their medical benefits at City Hall Park on Feb. 14, 2022. The new privatized health benefits, called Medicare Advantage Plus, would replace the workers' traditional Medicare. The shift has been mired in opposition since 2018 but now looks set to move forward in 2023. An arbitrator has directed the city to move ahead with a plan to shift municipal retirees onto Medicare Advantage. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Then there was one: Ruling will allow city to preserve needed Medicare Advantage switch

Be careful what you wish for. The city retirees who formed the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, pushing relentlessly to derail City Hall’s effort to move most retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan by charging them to stay in the existing Medicare plan, ultimately won in court. They won’t have to pay to stay in their original plans, which now seems like a rather Pyrrhic victory ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

You May Want to Reconsider Drinking Tap Water

On Monday, December 12, Veolia Water New York was given a notice of violation for "failure to comply with deferral conditions" by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) after toxic forever chemicals (PFOA and PFOS) were found in the water above allowable limits. According to Veolia's website, the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island jewelry store robbed

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Out-of-state campers make home on parkway

Living in Riverdale can be costly for homeowners as they pay for the quiet and safety of their neighborhoods. But for those who call Henry Hudson Parkway East their home, they don’t mind the noise nor the crime. Just ask Judith Veder, who has been paying close attention to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just in time for the holidays, hospitals and doctors are seeing an influx of patients with four nasty illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep A. It all comes as worries grow about a shortage of medicines used to treat some of those sicknesses.What was already a nasty flu season, might just be getting started.  In Jersey City, Hudson Catholic Regional High School had to close Friday because there were too many employees out sick with the flu, according to a letter to parents. Seems like everybody is either sick or caring for someone who is. "Cough, congestion, runny nose, sore...
PARAMUS, NJ
New York Post

Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials

A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Daughter of Monsey Hanukkah victim has not given up holiday traditions

Nicky Kohen has every reason to hate Hanukkah. Her father, Josef Neumann, was slain by a madman during the Festival of Lights three years ago in upstate Monsey — fatally stabbed during a holiday party. But in the years since, the births of her son and a nephew have helped Kohen and her family find “light in all the darkness.” “As Jews, we don’t give that up just because something bad happened,” Kohen, 31, told The Post, at times choking up. “There’s family celebrations. We light the menorah with our children every day.”  “We get together, we celebrate both Hanukkah and his...
MONSEY, NY

