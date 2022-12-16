Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Chronic pain after stroke may alter body perceptions, study finds
A stroke survivor who experiences chronic pain may begin to perceive that their stroke-affected hand is a different size, raising the risk of accidents, a new study finds. The results may give rehabilitation specialists a new target for improving function, investigators say. In a survey of more than 500 stroke...
McKnight's
Access to technology may reduce seniors’ risk of becoming socially isolated
Using cell phones, computers and other technology to communicate may reduce the risk of social isolation in older adults, a new study finds. Social isolation is linked to a variety of adverse health outcomes including premature death from all causes, and its effects have been compared to smoking and physical inactivity as a risk factor for poor health.
McKnight's
Researchers ID 7 ways senior care providers can recruit and retain older workers to ease shortages
Attracting more older people to fill frontline senior care jobs is a potentially powerful way to alleviate labor shortages, say researchers writing Friday in the Harvard Business Review on Friday. They based their findings based on responses of 35,000 older workers. The research has particularly strong implications for senior care...
McKnight's
Focus on part-time assignments to improve SNF care consistency, researchers advise
Nursing homes that prioritize building schedules around part-time workers can significantly improve consistency of care by potentially reducing how many nursing assistants care for each resident. Adopting improved scheduling tactics can lessen the number of staff whom residents interact with by up to 30% a month, researchers at Carnegie Mellon...
McKnight's
FDA mulls new COVID-19 primary vaccines as study finds updated booster more effective
Updated, bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines provide 73% additional protection against hospitalization when compared with the original monovalent shots that are now used as primary vaccinations, a new federal study has found. The news comes as rates of COVID-19 cases are increasing and new vaccine-evading viral variants emerge. The Food and...
McKnight's
Nursing home sector wants more help from hospitals in vaccination push
Nursing home advocates are doubling down on their push to get hospitals that discharge so many patients to skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate those they’re transfering. LeadingAge and American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living have looked for more cooperation from hospitals since COVID-19 vaccines became available. The urgency has risen with the prospect of viral outbreaks during the winter months.
McKnight's
Persistent pain tied to decline in physical function and well-being: study
Persistent pain is common in older adults and is estimated to affect up to 58% of nursing home residents. It also contributes to significant declines in physical function and well-being in seniors, researchers say. In a new study, investigators from Harvard Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco...
McKnight's
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
McKnight's
GAO report links length of nursing home COVID outbreaks to 4 factors
During the pandemic, U.S. nursing homes have experienced many separate COVID-19 outbreaks lasting an average four weeks, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The longer the outbreak, the higher the level of transmission in the surrounding community, investigators found. The report, released Friday, is based...
McKnight's
Pharmacist wary of feds relaxing nursing home vaccination process
While nursing home advocates like LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association lauded last week’s federal loosening of restrictions on facilities giving COVID-19 booster shots in order to increase uptake, at least one stakeholder group hasn’t joined the bandwagon. “Window dressing” is how the executive director and CEO...
McKnight's
CDC: More nursing homes now can obtain, provide single-dose COVID vaccines
Nursing homes that are not already enrolled as full providers in the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program now can obtain single-dose vials of a COVID-19 vaccine and provide the shots directly to residents and staff. The move aims to expand the number of healthcare providers who can administer these vaccines...
McKnight's
Vitamin D supplements reduce seniors’ loss of strength by 70 percent: study
Loss of muscle strength is a major risk factor for declining physical activity and function in later life. Vitamin D supplementation may play a role in reducing that loss, a new study has found. Study participants included adults aged 50 years and older without dynapenia (loss of muscle strength). Within...
