FDA mulls new COVID-19 primary vaccines as study finds updated booster more effective
Updated, bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines provide 73% additional protection against hospitalization when compared with the original monovalent shots that are now used as primary vaccinations, a new federal study has found. The news comes as rates of COVID-19 cases are increasing and new vaccine-evading viral variants emerge. The Food and...
CDC: More nursing homes now can obtain, provide single-dose COVID vaccines
Nursing homes that are not already enrolled as full providers in the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program now can obtain single-dose vials of a COVID-19 vaccine and provide the shots directly to residents and staff. The move aims to expand the number of healthcare providers who can administer these vaccines...
Pharmacist wary of feds relaxing nursing home vaccination process
While nursing home advocates like LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association lauded last week’s federal loosening of restrictions on facilities giving COVID-19 booster shots in order to increase uptake, at least one stakeholder group hasn’t joined the bandwagon. “Window dressing” is how the executive director and CEO...
Access to technology may reduce seniors’ risk of becoming socially isolated
Using cell phones, computers and other technology to communicate may reduce the risk of social isolation in older adults, a new study finds. Social isolation is linked to a variety of adverse health outcomes including premature death from all causes, and its effects have been compared to smoking and physical inactivity as a risk factor for poor health.
Artificially sweetened beverages do not trigger urinary incontinence, study finds
The consumption of artificially sweetened beverages does not significantly affect senior women’s odds of reporting stress or urge incontinence, researchers have found. Incontinence is common in older adults and is linked to a variety of comorbidities, including cognitive impairment, falls, fractures and a reduced quality of life. Sugary beverages have been linked to the problem, but the new study sheds some doubt on this popular hypothesis.
Chronic pain after stroke may alter body perceptions, study finds
A stroke survivor who experiences chronic pain may begin to perceive that their stroke-affected hand is a different size, raising the risk of accidents, a new study finds. The results may give rehabilitation specialists a new target for improving function, investigators say. In a survey of more than 500 stroke...
Vitamin D supplements reduce seniors’ loss of strength by 70 percent: study
Loss of muscle strength is a major risk factor for declining physical activity and function in later life. Vitamin D supplementation may play a role in reducing that loss, a new study has found. Study participants included adults aged 50 years and older without dynapenia (loss of muscle strength). Within...
Researchers ID 7 ways senior care providers can recruit and retain older workers to ease shortages
Attracting more older people to fill frontline senior care jobs is a potentially powerful way to alleviate labor shortages, say researchers writing Friday in the Harvard Business Review on Friday. They based their findings based on responses of 35,000 older workers. The research has particularly strong implications for senior care...
White House declares nursing home staff can now help with booster shots
To battle low uptake of the latest COVID-19 omicron booster shots in the US’s nursing homes, the White House has announced that facility staff can now administer shots, a big win for many, said one of the nation’s leading caregiver lobbyists. The declaration from the Centers for Disease...
Focus on part-time assignments to improve SNF care consistency, researchers advise
Nursing homes that prioritize building schedules around part-time workers can significantly improve consistency of care by potentially reducing how many nursing assistants care for each resident. Adopting improved scheduling tactics can lessen the number of staff whom residents interact with by up to 30% a month, researchers at Carnegie Mellon...
Time to get rid of the nurse-aide training prohibition, CMS!
I’ve written a lot in the past few years about increased enforcement against nursing homes when it comes to health surveys by state departments of public health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Certainly, we have seen the onslaught of increased surveys, and increased fines and penalties...
Persistent pain tied to decline in physical function and well-being: study
Persistent pain is common in older adults and is estimated to affect up to 58% of nursing home residents. It also contributes to significant declines in physical function and well-being in seniors, researchers say. In a new study, investigators from Harvard Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco...
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
