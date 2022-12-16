Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Pharmacist wary of feds relaxing nursing home vaccination process
While nursing home advocates like LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association lauded last week’s federal loosening of restrictions on facilities giving COVID-19 booster shots in order to increase uptake, at least one stakeholder group hasn’t joined the bandwagon. “Window dressing” is how the executive director and CEO...
McKnight's
Access to technology may reduce seniors’ risk of becoming socially isolated
Using cell phones, computers and other technology to communicate may reduce the risk of social isolation in older adults, a new study finds. Social isolation is linked to a variety of adverse health outcomes including premature death from all causes, and its effects have been compared to smoking and physical inactivity as a risk factor for poor health.
McKnight's
Focus on part-time assignments to improve SNF care consistency, researchers advise
Nursing homes that prioritize building schedules around part-time workers can significantly improve consistency of care by potentially reducing how many nursing assistants care for each resident. Adopting improved scheduling tactics can lessen the number of staff whom residents interact with by up to 30% a month, researchers at Carnegie Mellon...
McKnight's
Chronic pain after stroke may alter body perceptions, study finds
A stroke survivor who experiences chronic pain may begin to perceive that their stroke-affected hand is a different size, raising the risk of accidents, a new study finds. The results may give rehabilitation specialists a new target for improving function, investigators say. In a survey of more than 500 stroke...
McKnight's
Ending the year with some long-term care gifts and resolutions
As is fitting this time of year, when many people are exchanging gifts and then making New Year’s resolutions, I’ve come up with my wish list for key long-term care players and stakeholders. For directors of nursing in the nation’s skilled care facilities. The gift of bunches...
McKnight's
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
McKnight's
Nursing home sector wants more help from hospitals in vaccination push
Nursing home advocates are doubling down on their push to get hospitals that discharge so many patients to skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate those they’re transfering. LeadingAge and American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living have looked for more cooperation from hospitals since COVID-19 vaccines became available. The urgency has risen with the prospect of viral outbreaks during the winter months.
McKnight's
White House declares nursing home staff can now help with booster shots
To battle low uptake of the latest COVID-19 omicron booster shots in the US’s nursing homes, the White House has announced that facility staff can now administer shots, a big win for many, said one of the nation’s leading caregiver lobbyists. The declaration from the Centers for Disease...
McKnight's
GAO report links length of nursing home COVID outbreaks to 4 factors
During the pandemic, U.S. nursing homes have experienced many separate COVID-19 outbreaks lasting an average four weeks, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The longer the outbreak, the higher the level of transmission in the surrounding community, investigators found. The report, released Friday, is based...
McKnight's
As new year approaches, operational and regulatory changes pile up
A series of significant regulatory changes are expected to hit skilled nursing over the course of 2023, but experts are also warning providers not to lose sight of some smaller but still important changes coming into play as early as Jan. 1. Continuing its efforts to increase transparency and track...
McKnight's
Vitamin D supplements reduce seniors’ loss of strength by 70 percent: study
Loss of muscle strength is a major risk factor for declining physical activity and function in later life. Vitamin D supplementation may play a role in reducing that loss, a new study has found. Study participants included adults aged 50 years and older without dynapenia (loss of muscle strength). Within...
McKnight's
Persistent pain tied to decline in physical function and well-being: study
Persistent pain is common in older adults and is estimated to affect up to 58% of nursing home residents. It also contributes to significant declines in physical function and well-being in seniors, researchers say. In a new study, investigators from Harvard Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco...
McKnight's
Skilled nursing lessons learned 1 year post-tornado
In December 2021, tornado sirens sounded throughout Arkansas and Kentucky, and a deadly EF3 twister ripped through the Monette Manor nursing home. Inside, 67 residents huddled together under the protection of staff who shielded them with little more than mattresses, blankets and their own bodies. When the storm receded, just...
