Wichita, KS

kmuw.org

Check out 'Books & Whatnot' and so much more at the Wichita Public Library

This Thursday is the Craft and Chill Craft Buffet at the Evergreen branch from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Teens from grades 6 to 12 are invited to hang out for some unstructured crafting. For kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, there’s a Lego Challenge from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
COLWICH, KS
kmuw.org

The remaking of a Rudy Love holiday classic: 'I Miss You Most Of All At Christmas'

By now you've heard a Christmas tune or two this holiday season. One you may not have heard is I Miss You Most of All at Christmas by the late Wichita musician Rudy Love. He wrote the song with friends Doug Terbush and John Salem 40 years ago. Salem recently produced a remake of the tune in part to remember Rudy, who died last year. KMUW's Carla Eckels spoke with John Salem and Rudy's brother, Bob Love, about the origins of the song.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
WICHITA, KS

