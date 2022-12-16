Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Hundreds wait in line as local church gives away $25K worth of toys to families in need
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Weekends are usually the busiest days for almost all churches, but Sunday was an extra special day at a church in downtown Wichita. Kids like Trinity Richardson and Isaac Bobo were shocked when they saw hundreds, if not thousands of people lined up outside the Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ.
kmuw.org
Check out 'Books & Whatnot' and so much more at the Wichita Public Library
This Thursday is the Craft and Chill Craft Buffet at the Evergreen branch from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Teens from grades 6 to 12 are invited to hang out for some unstructured crafting. For kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, there’s a Lego Challenge from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.
Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only
COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
kmuw.org
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
kmuw.org
The remaking of a Rudy Love holiday classic: 'I Miss You Most Of All At Christmas'
By now you've heard a Christmas tune or two this holiday season. One you may not have heard is I Miss You Most of All at Christmas by the late Wichita musician Rudy Love. He wrote the song with friends Doug Terbush and John Salem 40 years ago. Salem recently produced a remake of the tune in part to remember Rudy, who died last year. KMUW's Carla Eckels spoke with John Salem and Rudy's brother, Bob Love, about the origins of the song.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Ascension Via Christi leaving sizable east-side space: ‘COVID’s changed the world’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all kinds of changes to the office market, which is resulting in more than 100,000 square feet of vacant space at a prominent Wichita building.
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
Wichita hospitals implement visitor restrictions as respiratory viruses surge
Here’s what to know about visitor policies at Wesley Healthcare and Ascension Via Christi.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
