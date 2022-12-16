ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmuw.org

Check out 'Books & Whatnot' and so much more at the Wichita Public Library

This Thursday is the Craft and Chill Craft Buffet at the Evergreen branch from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Teens from grades 6 to 12 are invited to hang out for some unstructured crafting. For kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, there’s a Lego Challenge from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

The remaking of a Rudy Love holiday classic: 'I Miss You Most Of All At Christmas'

By now you've heard a Christmas tune or two this holiday season. One you may not have heard is I Miss You Most of All at Christmas by the late Wichita musician Rudy Love. He wrote the song with friends Doug Terbush and John Salem 40 years ago. Salem recently produced a remake of the tune in part to remember Rudy, who died last year. KMUW's Carla Eckels spoke with John Salem and Rudy's brother, Bob Love, about the origins of the song.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy