Check out 'Books & Whatnot' and so much more at the Wichita Public Library
This Thursday is the Craft and Chill Craft Buffet at the Evergreen branch from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Teens from grades 6 to 12 are invited to hang out for some unstructured crafting. For kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, there’s a Lego Challenge from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
The remaking of a Rudy Love holiday classic: 'I Miss You Most Of All At Christmas'
By now you've heard a Christmas tune or two this holiday season. One you may not have heard is I Miss You Most of All at Christmas by the late Wichita musician Rudy Love. He wrote the song with friends Doug Terbush and John Salem 40 years ago. Salem recently produced a remake of the tune in part to remember Rudy, who died last year. KMUW's Carla Eckels spoke with John Salem and Rudy's brother, Bob Love, about the origins of the song.
Law enforcement license revoked for Sedgwick County Sheriff's sergeant involved in text scandal
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant Justin Maxfield has lost his law enforcement license with the state of Kansas. Maxfield was involved in a text message scandal where local officers sent and shared racist and violent messages. The messages were discovered when Wichita Police were investigating Maxfield for stalking an...
