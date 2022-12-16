Read full article on original website
Related
hiphopnc.com
Nene Leakes Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble
Nene Leakes was spotted out in full glam for her new beau, Nyoni Sioh’s, lavish birthday party recently and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!. For her look, the legendary reality star donned an orange dress from Aliette NY and completely stole the show in her look. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and wore her signature blonde locs in a long straight style with a middle part that framed both sides of her stunning face.
hiphopnc.com
Ashanti Is Our Style Muse In Latest Look
Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a trendy black and white designer ensemble that we love!. In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white zebra printed curve hugging dress. She paired the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek up do with a side swoop. The starlet wore the sexy, zebra printed look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a bright red lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
hiphopnc.com
K97.5 Kickback – Meet Shame Gang!
We love new music and new artists, especially when they are in the Carolinas!. Meet Shame Gang! He has been killing the rap game for a while now and has even been on tour and doing shows with Big Pooh, Method Man, Conway the Machine, Lute, and more!. Follow him...
Comments / 0