Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a trendy black and white designer ensemble that we love!. In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white zebra printed curve hugging dress. She paired the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek up do with a side swoop. The starlet wore the sexy, zebra printed look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a bright red lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

3 DAYS AGO