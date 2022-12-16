Read full article on original website
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season
We’re just a few days away from Christmas and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping just yet, we have ideas. Here’s a list of over 20 locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where you can find gifts and more:. 2nd Street Market. Location: 600 E. Second Street...
dayton.com
Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items
Agave & Rye has released its newest menu featuring several epic food options sure to turn heads. Customers can now order Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Cheesy Taquitos, and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap along with several new tacos and much more. Two epic tacos now available include The Empress Gi featuring Mongolian carne asada, sticky rice, red chili Mongolian sauce, crispy carrots and shaved green onions or The Spicy Kitty featuring Flaming Hot Cheetos coconut shrimp, sticky rice, agave bbq, mango habanero puree, pineapple salsa and cilantro.
dayton.com
Countdown to 2023: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region
Ring in the new year at a variety of bashes celebrating with food, music and more. There’s still time to make fun plans for New Year’s Eve in the Miami Valley. Here are some of the best options to consider as you prepare for the big night. Rock...
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays
At this point in the holiday season you are either in good shape with your to do list and looking to celebrate or are in sheer panic. Either way, you might need a beer. Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
dayton.com
The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern
After closing The Sugar Guild in late August, Chef DD Pearson has revived her brand at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The Sugar Guild is adding Friday breakfast and lunch along with serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. “The Sugar Guild is reintroducing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
‘One of the good ones,’ Many gather to remember student killed in late morning crash Friday
FAIRBORN — Many people gathered at Fairborn High School Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Lily Clingner, the 17-year-old student killed in a car crash late Friday morning. Emotions were raw as students, parents, teachers and others within the community comforted each other. “Yesterday was our...
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
dayton.com
Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene
The family that runs a longtime Fairborn restaurant is celebrating the return of a Baby Jesus figure that was a special purchase by their late owner. Tony Spaziani bought a Nativity scene two years ago for display at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 215 W. Main St., Fairborn, according to Kassaundra Spaziani, his daughter.
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
dayton.com
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples
There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
No new evidence found after Madison Lake investigation
Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
