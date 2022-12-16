ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items

Agave & Rye has released its newest menu featuring several epic food options sure to turn heads. Customers can now order Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Cheesy Taquitos, and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap along with several new tacos and much more. Two epic tacos now available include The Empress Gi featuring Mongolian carne asada, sticky rice, red chili Mongolian sauce, crispy carrots and shaved green onions or The Spicy Kitty featuring Flaming Hot Cheetos coconut shrimp, sticky rice, agave bbq, mango habanero puree, pineapple salsa and cilantro.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays

At this point in the holiday season you are either in good shape with your to do list and looking to celebrate or are in sheer panic. Either way, you might need a beer. Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern

After closing The Sugar Guild in late August, Chef DD Pearson has revived her brand at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The Sugar Guild is adding Friday breakfast and lunch along with serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. “The Sugar Guild is reintroducing...
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene

The family that runs a longtime Fairborn restaurant is celebrating the return of a Baby Jesus figure that was a special purchase by their late owner. Tony Spaziani bought a Nativity scene two years ago for display at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 215 W. Main St., Fairborn, according to Kassaundra Spaziani, his daughter.
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples

There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy