Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Related
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023. The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5. Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from...
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick signs Colorado deals
Chicken Salad Chick has signed two development deals for Colorado to bring six locations to Denver and three to Colorado Springs. Behind the Denver agreement are franchisees Maureen McFerson and Luke Hadden, residents of South Denver. McFerson has a 10-year career supporting food companies and quick-service restaurants globally in research development and quality assurance, according to a press release.
KKTV
Crews battle house fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, cat missing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. smoke was visible from miles away. CSFD is reporting the fire was at a home in the 5200 block of Coneflower Ln. the neighborhood is west of Powers Boulevard just north of Barnes Road.
KKTV
‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit
WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons. The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.
4 decked-out homes to visit this holiday season
(Douglas County, Colo.) Some Douglas County residents got into the Christmas spirit by turning their homes into must-see light shows. Here are four decked-out homes to consider visiting:
Taco Bell’s new COS location brings 50 jobs to area
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a new Taco Bell coming to Colorado Springs, bringing with it 50 new jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. According to a press release, the new location will be at 7857 East Woodman Road, which is near the intersection with Marksheffel Road, and just west of Falcon. The new location will […]
KKTV
Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the death of a man outside a Colorado Springs motel does not appear suspicious. Officers were called to the Nevada Motel off South Nevada and Mill Street just after 8:45 Sunday morning after a man was found lying on the ground unconscious. The officers and medical personnel tried to revive him but couldn’t. The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing.
KRDO
High-ranking member of motorcycle club, Colorado Springs resident sentenced to 10 years
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man who is a high-ranking member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drugs and weapons violations. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 37-year-old Seburn John Henry IV...
Highlands Ranch family displaced after fire tears through home
A heavily involved house fire in Douglas County has left one family displaced before the holidays.
Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
Woman last seen on Dec. 6 has since been located safely
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving Skyridge Medical Center over a week ago.
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
KKTV
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
2 suspects rob Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two armed suspects robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Astrozon Blvd, near the intersection of Highway 21. The clerk at the store told police The post 2 suspects rob Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint appeared first on KRDO.
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Comments / 0