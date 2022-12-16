Read full article on original website
Elite edge rusher Chandavian Bradley signs with Vols
Tennessee officially has added another blue-chip defender to its impressive 2023 recruiting class. Elite edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, a Top 247 prospect, signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. Projected to play the versatile Leo position on Tennessee’s defensive line, Bradley has been committed to the Vols since July, when he chose them over Texas A&M and South Carolina.
Juco OL arrives at Tennessee, locked in with Vols ahead of Signing Day
Another player in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class already has joined the Vols, finalizing his college decision ahead of Signing Day. Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College arrived at Tennessee on Monday and is officially locked in with the Vols, sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday, and he's hoping to begin practicing with the team this week.
Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon
Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Local lineman inks with Tennessee
A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
TRANSFER ALERT: Tennessee transfer Jimmy Calloway signs with Louisville
Louisville continues to bolster its roster for the 2023 season via the NCAA transfer portal. The latest to announce his commitment to Louisville is wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, a Tennessee transfer. Louisville confirmed that he has signed the paperwork. Calloway was among the group of recruits that made a visit...
Transfer commits arrive at Tennessee to participate in bowl practices
Two transfers who announced their commitments to Tennessee on the same day last week have already joined the Vols to participate in the on-campus bowl practices. Former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and former Indiana kicker Charles Campbell both arrived at Tennessee over the past few days, according to sources, to get an early start on the final year of their college careers.
