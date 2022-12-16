ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
luxury-houses.net

Historic 1926 French Normandy Estate with 12,000 SF of Exquisite Living Space and 12 Fireplaces Lists for $12.5 Million in Locust Valley, New York

339 Duck Pond Road Home in Locust Valley, New York for Sale. 339 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, New York is a one of a kind home originally built in 1926 in the prestigious Village of Matinecock with exceptional amenities including a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, gardens and terraces. elevator, nest system, 3,000 bottle wine cellar, art studio and more. This Home in Locust Valley offers 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 339 Duck Pond Road, please contact Kathryn Maxwell Pournaras (Phone: 516-759-4800) & Marta Bruderman (Phone: 516-759-4800) at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ballparkdigest.com

More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January

In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve

The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
MELVILLE, NY
New York Post

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County lawmakers seek repeal of red light camera ticket fees

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A move is in the works on Long Island to repeal whopping fees on red light camera tickets. In Nassau County, the cost is $150 if you pay it on time. Drivers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan exorbitant fees are nothing more than backdoor taxes and should be illegal. There were strong feelings from irate Long Island drivers. Their $50 red light camera violation is tripled with various administration feeds. "It's robbery. I'm going in to get robbed right now," one person said. "I took another day off just for them to tell me the cost, $150, became $199," said another. Nassau County...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Brooklyn – (With Cheesy Photos)

Are you looking for a pizza spot in Brooklyn that will send your taste buds on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all crave a slice of pie that delivers the goods. And we are here to tell you that every spot on this list does just that.
BROOKLYN, NY
whbnews.com

Locker Rooms at WHBHS Violate Title IX

The female athletes at Westhampton Beach High School do not have as much locker room space as the boys. The girls desperately need a locker room update and a space that is equivalent to the boys. Locker room inequalities are a common issue amongst girls in schools all over the...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
riverheadlocal

Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS

Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
CALVERTON, NY

