‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
Riptides says Long Beach is unfairly revoking boardwalk seating permit
The city sent a letter earlier this month saying the tables must be gone by Jan. 3, otherwise the city will remove the tables themselves.
NY Attorney, Doctor Convicted Of Defrauding Businesses Of $31M In Trip-Fall Fraud Scheme
An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than $31 million through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme.Following a three-week trial, a jury in Manhattan just convicted George Constantine, a lawyer, and Andrew Dowd, …
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
luxury-houses.net
Historic 1926 French Normandy Estate with 12,000 SF of Exquisite Living Space and 12 Fireplaces Lists for $12.5 Million in Locust Valley, New York
339 Duck Pond Road Home in Locust Valley, New York for Sale. 339 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, New York is a one of a kind home originally built in 1926 in the prestigious Village of Matinecock with exceptional amenities including a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, gardens and terraces. elevator, nest system, 3,000 bottle wine cellar, art studio and more. This Home in Locust Valley offers 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 339 Duck Pond Road, please contact Kathryn Maxwell Pournaras (Phone: 516-759-4800) & Marta Bruderman (Phone: 516-759-4800) at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Tacos At New Franklin Square Restaurant Are 'Busting Out At The Seams'
A new taquería on Long Island is earning high marks just weeks after opening. Tony’s Tacos debuted its third Long Island location, located in Franklin Square at 677 Hempstead Turnpike, in late October 2022, according to its Facebook page. Its menu boasts just about every type of taco...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
ballparkdigest.com
More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January
In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
longisland.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve
The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
Nassau County lawmakers seek repeal of red light camera ticket fees
MINEOLA, N.Y. - A move is in the works on Long Island to repeal whopping fees on red light camera tickets. In Nassau County, the cost is $150 if you pay it on time. Drivers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan exorbitant fees are nothing more than backdoor taxes and should be illegal. There were strong feelings from irate Long Island drivers. Their $50 red light camera violation is tripled with various administration feeds. "It's robbery. I'm going in to get robbed right now," one person said. "I took another day off just for them to tell me the cost, $150, became $199," said another. Nassau County...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Brooklyn – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you looking for a pizza spot in Brooklyn that will send your taste buds on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all crave a slice of pie that delivers the goods. And we are here to tell you that every spot on this list does just that.
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch of Long Island Expressway In Islip
State officials announced upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. The westbound HOV and left lanes of the LIE will be closed in Islip at Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) on Tuesday, Dec. 20, between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
whbnews.com
Locker Rooms at WHBHS Violate Title IX
The female athletes at Westhampton Beach High School do not have as much locker room space as the boys. The girls desperately need a locker room update and a space that is equivalent to the boys. Locker room inequalities are a common issue amongst girls in schools all over the...
Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS
Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
LIRR Grand Central shuttle service to start
The MTA will begin operating limited LIRR shuttle service between Jamaica and Grand Central Madison by the end of the month.
