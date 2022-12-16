Read full article on original website
Related
brentwoodnewsla.com
Los Angeles County Hate Crimes Reach Highest Level in Two Decades
Results from Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002. The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations recently released its 2021 Hate Crime Report, and the results are among the highest seen since 2002. Reporting a 23% increase in...
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
NBC Los Angeles
After Arrest of 7 Cops, LAPD Reminds Its Own Officers Not to Drink and Drive
Seven LAPD officers have been arrested in the last two weeks alone on suspicion of driving under the influence or other alcohol-related incidents, including at least three officers allegedly caught at more than twice the legal limit, LAPD officials confirmed to the NBC4 I-Team. Some of the arrests followed traffic...
Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death
Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death. Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza. "The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen...
Danny Trejo, LA County Sheriff Luna unveil campaign to warn against dangers of counterfeit drugs
Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process. The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
Capital One to Pay $2M to Settle Suit Accusing Bank of ‘Harassing Phone Calls’ to Debtors
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a consumer lawsuit alleging that the bank made “frequent or harassing phone calls” to California debtors, prosecutors announced Thursday. The agreement, reached with no admission of wrongdoing on Capital One’s part, stems from a lawsuit filed by district attorney’s offices...
kvta.com
Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening
(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
Capital One agrees to $2M payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will pay $2 million to settle litigation with prosecutors in four counties, including Los Angeles, over the company’s debt collection practices, authorities announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after evidence...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
Comments / 0