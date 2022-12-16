ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

YAHOO!

The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
People

Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death

Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death. Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza. "The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen...
IRVINE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening

(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA

