Friends remember Shudde Fath

Friends and family gathered Sunday to honor the life of Shudde Bess Bryson Fath, one of Austin’s best-known and hardest-working environmentalists. She died at the age of 106 on Dec. 9 after more than 40 years of service to the community. One of her longtime friends, Bruce Elfant, who is Travis County’s tax assessor-collector and voter registrar, told the gathering that Shudde managed to cast her ballot early in the recent mayoral and City Council elections. Congressman Lloyd Doggett said Shudde and her husband, Conrad, supported him starting with his first run for the Texas Senate in 1972. He quoted a statement she made during an interview several years ago that briefly sums up her philosophy: “You can get discouraged by a lot of things, but if you keep on trying, good things will happen.”
Watson won Travis County by 30 votes

A lot of people were surprised by the very close race for mayor, with the results on Dec. 13 showing that former Sen. Kirk Watson had 57,346 votes and state Rep. Celia Israel had 56,460 – just 886 fewer votes. Israel won Travis County by 17 votes but Watson won Williamson and Hays, giving him the job. However, when the provisional ballots for Travis County were counted and the final results posted on Dec. 20, Watson was 30 votes ahead of Israel in his home county. The final count in Travis County was 55,262 for Israel and 55,292 for Watson, proof once again that every vote counts. Neither campaign responded to a request for comment by the Monitor’s deadline.
