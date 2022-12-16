ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street gains ground, indexes remain mixed for the week

NEW YORK — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374 points, or 1.1%, to 33,224 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations

WASHINGTON — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. Wells was ordered to repay $2 billion...
German business confidence brightens more than expected

BERLIN — German business confidence improved more than expected in December as managers in Europe's biggest economy took a brighter view of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months, a closely watched survey showed Monday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index rose...
