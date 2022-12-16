NEW YORK — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374 points, or 1.1%, to 33,224 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

11 HOURS AGO