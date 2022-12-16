Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street gains ground, indexes remain mixed for the week
NEW YORK — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374 points, or 1.1%, to 33,224 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations
WASHINGTON — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. Wells was ordered to repay $2 billion...
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won't finish the rules that govern where battery...
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters there in 2019 and 2020.
German business confidence brightens more than expected
BERLIN — German business confidence improved more than expected in December as managers in Europe's biggest economy took a brighter view of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months, a closely watched survey showed Monday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index rose...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0