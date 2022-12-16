ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The once-banned dystopian novel that has become Russia’s bestseller

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tjorm_0jkf1EWD00

George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four , about citizens living under an oppressive regime that is continuously engaged in a senseless war, has become the most-read book in Russia .

The classic novel is the most popular download of 2022 on Russia’s online bookseller LitRest, and the second most popular book downloaded in any category, according to state news agency Tass.

English author Eric Arthur Blair, who was better known by his pen name George Orwell, published the novel in 1949, shortly after the Second World War and before the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union began. It was banned in the Soviet Union until 1988.

The plot of the novel traces the journey of a man who remains under the surveillance of the regime’s ruling party, known as “the Party”, which is controlled by a mysterious totalitarian leader called “Big Brother”.

The author said he had used the dictatorship of Joseph Stalin, an erstwhile ally of the West, as his model for the cult of personality of Big Brother, whose so-called Thought Police force cowed citizens to engage in “doublethink” in order to believe what they are told.

In the novel, the slogan of the Party is “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.”

As Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine in February this year, his government imposed new laws banning journalists from describing what it called a “military operation” as a “war” or an “invasion”. It also downplayed the protests against the war, though several military personnel spoke out against the president.

Officials in Moscow continue to maintain that the Kremlin bears no malice towards Ukraine, that Russia did not attack its neighbour, and that Russian troops are not occupying Ukrainian territories Russia has seized and annexed.

In its attempt to crack down on people criticising the war, the Russian government last week sentenced opposition politician Ilya Yashin to almost nine months in jail on charges of spreading “false information” about the army. It was after he discussed evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Darya Tselovalnikova, a Russian translator of a brand new edition of Nineteen Eighty-Four , has drawn parallels with Orwell’s novel elsewhere.

“Orwell could not have dreamt in his worst nightmares that the era of ‘liberal totalitarianism’ or ‘totalitarian liberalism’ would come in the West, and that people – separate, rather isolated individuals – would behave like a raging herd,” he said in May.

Comments / 7

Ry guy
2d ago

1984 is about neoliberal capitalism and its inevitable evolution into fascism /totalitarianism.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong

Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
The Independent

The Independent

985K+
Followers
317K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy