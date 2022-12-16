Despite forming tight-knit relationships on the set of the 1980s classic “Who’s the Boss?” Danny Pintauro has revealed there was one castmate with whom he struggled: Alyssa Milano. Pintauro — who played Jonathan Bower on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992 — reminisced about his time on the show, admitting he had “iffy moments” with Milano, who played Samantha Micelli. “It couldn’t have been a better experience. We really did come together as a family,” the 46-year-old said on David Yontef’s podcast, “Behind the Velvet Rope.” However, he chalked up differences with Milano to their sibling dynamic. “We did Christmas gifts....

15 MINUTES AGO