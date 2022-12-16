Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Bigger Buckroe Beach now open to visitors
The newly enlarged beach fully reopened to guests on Dec. 5 following a widening project that began in early November.
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Jordan Bridge closed indefinitely to thru traffic after fire at trash plant
The Jordan Bridge entrance at Elm Avenue will remain closed following a waste plant fire on Friday. The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time.
Virginia Beach residents concerned over plans to redevelop KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposed redevelopment project could transform a shopping center in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. Just off Indian River Road and Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach sits the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center. “I think it’s a nice, cool, laid-back atmosphere," said Jevan Pasley, who works...
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
City closures, trash collection for Christmas and New Year’s
Christmas and New Year's are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
Norfolk International ranked as 8th worst airport for holiday travel: Report
A new report doesn't think too highly of one airport in Hampton Roads. Forbes Advisor ranks Norfolk International as the 8th worst airport for holiday travel.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
Homeless for the holidays: Seaview Lofts tenants spending Christmas in their cars
It's been more than five months since people living at a now-condemned Newport News apartment building were forced out of their homes with two days notice. With the holidays now here, many residents of the Seaview Lofts apartments tell us they still don't have a home to gather their families at for Christmas.
Military Circle Mall will be half empty by the end of the month, but many tenants still don't know where to go
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era and the clock is ticking. A Norfolk staple for more than 50 years, Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for good in less than two months. It's joining a long list of malls across the country that reached the end of the rope.
Final 'Christmas Extravaganza' coming to Military Circle Mall before closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is hosting one final celebration before its permanent closure at the end of the year. The "Christmas Extravaganza," which is sponsored by WTJZ Radio and merchants within the mall space, will be held on December 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
Study: Suffolk is only city in Virginia to crack top 100 fast-growing US cities
(KTLA) – Suffolk was the only city in Virginia to crack SmartAsset’s top 100 fast-growing cities list, coming in at No. 78, with four North Carolina cities represented. Suffolk had 3.12% average yearly GDP growth, a 7.75% growth in population, a 9.55% growth in the number of businesses and 9.28% growth in housing units.
Transportation safety expert weighs in on York County party bus crash
YORKTOWN, Va. — Days after three people died when a party bus crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, the man who once led the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) calls America’s roads more dangerous than ever. “I’ve never seen our highways in a worse situation, in terms...
Mäch Tower at Busch Gardens to permanently close
Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing their Mäch Tower drop ride in 2023. The ride has been available for over a decade.
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
“I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping …. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after...
Families of deadly I-64 bus crash victims frustrated with lack of communication
Family members are looking for answers more than four days after a crash between a bus and semi on I-64 killed three people.
Virginia Beach police chief admits failures in handling Marie Covington case
Two Virginia Beach police officers "failed to meet the department's standards and expectations" when it came to handling the case of Marie Covington, an investigation found.
