Hampton, VA

13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WUSA9

3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'

WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement

“I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping …. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

