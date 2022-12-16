SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational. Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry’s decisive shot. Taylor Mikesell shook off a horrific shooting night to make a tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in OT for the Buckeyes. At 12-0, Ohio State is off to its best start since winning its first 15 games in 2011-12. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a monster game with 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, who led 86-80 with a minute left in OT.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO