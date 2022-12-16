ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy goes to Washington; US sending Patriot battery to Ukraine; Putin wants a bigger military; Taliban ban women at universities; And a bit more.

From the frontlines to the White House in roughly 24 hours: Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy is visiting Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his second unannounced trip outside of Kyiv in two days. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy ventured about 10 hours from the capital to the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russia’s invading troops and mercenaries have been trying to occupy since at least May. Just a few hours later, he caught a train to Poland, where soon after he hopped on an apparent Pentagon flight to the United States.
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits frontline troops; Russians’ growing doubts; Jan. 6 charges for Trump?; Shutdown watch; and a bit more.

On day 300 of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kyiv’s president traveled to the embattled eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, where on Tuesday he spoke to members of several units defending the city from Russian attacks, including mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery, and airmobile soldiers. “Bakhmut is the...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Omnibus Spending Bill Would Ban TikTok on Government Devices

The government funding package released Tuesday by the House and Senate appropriations committees includes a provision to ban popular video-sharing app TikTok from government devices. But this likely isn't the end of national security concerns about the app coming from lawmakers and top government officials. "The administration has said they...
Defense Spending to Soar to $858B in $1.7T Omnibus Bill

Congressional negotiators on Tuesday morning unveiled the text of an omnibus package to set line-by-line funding for every federal office across government, paving the way for Congress to pass full-year appropriations and avoid a shutdown Friday evening. The package provides an overall increase to non-defense discretionary spending of about 5.5%,...
Today's D Brief: Iranian drones hit Kyiv; Ukraine wants more NASAMS; Putin in Minsk; 'China House' opens at State Department; And a bit more.

Russia’s air force attacked Ukraine with another 34 Iranian-made drones on Monday, including 23 aimed at Kyiv—18 of which were shot down before hitting their target. “These are ‘Shaheds’ [drones] from the new batch that Russia received from Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. Russia had been believed to be running low on the drones, which it reportedly received from Tehran over the summer. The first strikes were recorded on 13 Sept., but the pace had been easing since November. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has purchased a second batch of the drones totalling 250 more Shaheds, though the president didn’t elaborate on precisely which models (-131 or -136, e.g.). “As [happened] last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s military said Monday.

