Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy goes to Washington; US sending Patriot battery to Ukraine; Putin wants a bigger military; Taliban ban women at universities; And a bit more.
From the frontlines to the White House in roughly 24 hours: Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy is visiting Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his second unannounced trip outside of Kyiv in two days. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy ventured about 10 hours from the capital to the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russia’s invading troops and mercenaries have been trying to occupy since at least May. Just a few hours later, he caught a train to Poland, where soon after he hopped on an apparent Pentagon flight to the United States.
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits frontline troops; Russians’ growing doubts; Jan. 6 charges for Trump?; Shutdown watch; and a bit more.
On day 300 of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kyiv’s president traveled to the embattled eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, where on Tuesday he spoke to members of several units defending the city from Russian attacks, including mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery, and airmobile soldiers. “Bakhmut is the...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Omnibus Spending Bill Would Ban TikTok on Government Devices
The government funding package released Tuesday by the House and Senate appropriations committees includes a provision to ban popular video-sharing app TikTok from government devices. But this likely isn't the end of national security concerns about the app coming from lawmakers and top government officials. "The administration has said they...
Defense Spending to Soar to $858B in $1.7T Omnibus Bill
Congressional negotiators on Tuesday morning unveiled the text of an omnibus package to set line-by-line funding for every federal office across government, paving the way for Congress to pass full-year appropriations and avoid a shutdown Friday evening. The package provides an overall increase to non-defense discretionary spending of about 5.5%,...
Defense Business Brief: What to watch for in 2023; $10B in M&A announced; NGA launches new recruiting effort; and more.
The end of 2022 might be in sight, but we’re not done yet on the mergers and acquisitions front. On Friday, private equity firm Advent International announced it had entered a $6.4 billion deal to take satellite image provider Maxar private, and today L3Harris Technologies announced it has a $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Today's D Brief: Iranian drones hit Kyiv; Ukraine wants more NASAMS; Putin in Minsk; 'China House' opens at State Department; And a bit more.
Russia’s air force attacked Ukraine with another 34 Iranian-made drones on Monday, including 23 aimed at Kyiv—18 of which were shot down before hitting their target. “These are ‘Shaheds’ [drones] from the new batch that Russia received from Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. Russia had been believed to be running low on the drones, which it reportedly received from Tehran over the summer. The first strikes were recorded on 13 Sept., but the pace had been easing since November. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has purchased a second batch of the drones totalling 250 more Shaheds, though the president didn’t elaborate on precisely which models (-131 or -136, e.g.). “As [happened] last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s military said Monday.
