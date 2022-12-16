Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana
Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Louisiana that You Need to Visit
One of the most distinct states in the country, Louisiana is a sprawling mix of dense swamplands and rich, local cultures. You can find everything here from colonial-style French buildings to thriving Creole towns, all woven together by some of the warmest hospitality the South has to offer. Of course,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
Eater
The New York Times Posts Vegetarian Gumbo Recipe, Gets Roasted
It’s as reliable as the seasons changing: A national publication posts a gumbo recipe; Louisianans (and beyond) react with despair and disgust. This time, the New York Times tweeted out a photo of a curiously pale, very thick gumbo and recipe link with the caption, “This meatless gumbo has a distinct Louisiana flavor, thanks to the roux, Creole seasoning and the “holy trinity” of Creole cooking (onion, celery, bell pepper).”
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?
WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
Unique angel bonfire honors crash victim who donated organs to save people on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bonfires on the Levee is an annual holiday tradition that attracts thousands of people to Louisiana. The creative and unique pyramids of burning logs pay tribute to the state’s culture and heritage, but there’s one, in particular, that has a very personal and special meaning.
Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show Once Again
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As Christmas Day approaches, nationally-syndicated radio host Dan Bongino has decided to offer an early gift to Moon Griffon and listeners across the state of Louisiana: another opportunity to host The Dan Bongino Show. "I am always ready to jump in for Dan any time...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
With a freeze on the way, Dan Gill explains what to do for your plants after it passes
Weather often plays a big role in my column topics. After a bunch of days in the 80s two weeks ago, I wrote last week about our mild winter weather. We experience chilly to mild weather for much of the winter, punctuated by occasional bouts of cold to very cold weather.
Satellite images reveal dramatic loss of Louisiana wetlands
NASA-funded researchers have determined that Louisiana has lost enough wetlands to cover the entire state of Rhode Island.
