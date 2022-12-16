Read full article on original website
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night, Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Professional firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly...
Parents Want Stoplight Near School On Reeds Road In Galloway, NJ
Galloway Township officials, you better listen up about this one. The parents of your current students are NOT messing around here. You know how there's the four schools in Galloway, including Absegami High School, all within the same general area? Since they're all within the same vicinity, you can imagine the horror that is the traffic congestion in that region of the township during school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
NBC Philadelphia
Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash
An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
Hit-Run Driver Charged With Eluding Police In Burlington County
A hit-and-run incident led to the arrest of a Burlington County man on eluding charges, authorities said. On Dec. 12, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers responded to Route 70 and Troth Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The responding officers identified the vehicle involved in the collision that...
24-Year-Old Irishman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train On Jersey Shore: Officials
A 24-year-old man from Ireland was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Spring Lake last week, authorities said. Anthony Mulhearn, of Mulinavat, Ireland, was in the U.S. on a visa staying in Spring Lake when he was hit by a North Jersey Coast Line train at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday just south of the train station.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed on Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve trail, officials say
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A 20-year-old is dead after being found shot inside the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, prompting a death investigation in Mercer County. Police found the man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Mercedes C300 on a trail near Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday. The...
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill
PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)
(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
Drunken Man Charged With Harassing People At Cumberland County Truck Stop: Police
A Philadelphia man was arrested in Cumberland County after police said he drunkenly harassed shoppers at a truck stop. Authorities were called to the truck stop in Middlesex Township on Sunday, Dec. 18 for reports of a person "stumbling around" the store, officials said in a release. Officers arrived to...
