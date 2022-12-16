ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Cat Country 107.3

Parents Want Stoplight Near School On Reeds Road In Galloway, NJ

Galloway Township officials, you better listen up about this one. The parents of your current students are NOT messing around here. You know how there's the four schools in Galloway, including Absegami High School, all within the same general area? Since they're all within the same vicinity, you can imagine the horror that is the traffic congestion in that region of the township during school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon.
GALLOWAY, NJ
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill

PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)

(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE

