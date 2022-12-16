ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, IN

Girls Varsity Swimming beats Merrillville

The girls did an outstanding job tonight as they won against Merriville. 6 personal best swims were achieved by Katie Rushmore, Maddi Lee-Whited, Emma Bell, Greta Alicea, Maddi Glusak and Maya Gonzalez. Great job girls!. 200 Medley Relay. 1st -Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Anna Adamczyk, Madison Rish. 3rd -Maya Gonzalez,...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
College basketball rankings: Purdue and UConn are in a battle for No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

We've reached a point in the season where it's only reasonable to rank one of two teams No. 1 — Purdue or UConn. Those are the only two schools with undefeated records, super-strong computer numbers and at least four Quadrant 1 victories. So when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday, I'll be shocked if anybody other than Purdue or UConn receives one of the 62 first-place votes. Again, every other team's resume is flawed in a way Purdue's and UConn's isn't, either with a loss or a lack of quality victories.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal

Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close

Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
INDIANA STATE
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide

(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve

Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
CHICAGO, IL
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

