kvhsathletics.com
Girls Varsity Swimming beats Merrillville
The girls did an outstanding job tonight as they won against Merriville. 6 personal best swims were achieved by Katie Rushmore, Maddi Lee-Whited, Emma Bell, Greta Alicea, Maddi Glusak and Maya Gonzalez. Great job girls!. 200 Medley Relay. 1st -Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Anna Adamczyk, Madison Rish. 3rd -Maya Gonzalez,...
wevv.com
Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee has an impressive freshman season at Purdue
Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors. Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue. Former Boonville High School standout Devin Mockobee, now a Redshirt Freshman running back at Purdue...
onefootdown.com
Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: The End Is Nigh for Mike Brey in South Bend
Defense has never been especially cinematic compared to offense. But this Notre Dame men’s basketball team has found a way to be completely unwatchable on the defensive side of the court. And things aren’t much better on the other side, where the Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) live and die by the three-pointer.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Positive recruiting news and mixed basketball results
This weekend, the Notre Dame basketball programs had a mixed bag as the men’s basketball team lost to Georgia, and the women’s team beat Virginia Tech. The latter was a matchup of two powerhouse programs in the NCAA as the 5th-ranked Irish took down the 6th-ranked team in the nation 63-52.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue and UConn are in a battle for No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
We've reached a point in the season where it's only reasonable to rank one of two teams No. 1 — Purdue or UConn. Those are the only two schools with undefeated records, super-strong computer numbers and at least four Quadrant 1 victories. So when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday, I'll be shocked if anybody other than Purdue or UConn receives one of the 62 first-place votes. Again, every other team's resume is flawed in a way Purdue's and UConn's isn't, either with a loss or a lack of quality victories.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal
Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
WNDU
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide
(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
WNDU
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
abc57.com
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve
Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
Police questioning 3 Northwest Indiana middle school students over mass shooting threat made on social media
The post included a picture of several high-powered rifles and named a teacher as a potential target. Police said an 11-year old is in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and that detectives plan to interview two other children.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
