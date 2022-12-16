We've reached a point in the season where it's only reasonable to rank one of two teams No. 1 — Purdue or UConn. Those are the only two schools with undefeated records, super-strong computer numbers and at least four Quadrant 1 victories. So when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday, I'll be shocked if anybody other than Purdue or UConn receives one of the 62 first-place votes. Again, every other team's resume is flawed in a way Purdue's and UConn's isn't, either with a loss or a lack of quality victories.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO