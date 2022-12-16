CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO