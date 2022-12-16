Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation Ceremony
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
kvhsathletics.com
Lady Kougars Head to Break with a 46-32 Win Over Chesterton
The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars continued their winning ways Tuesday night, pushing their win streak to 11 games with a 46-32 win against Chesterton. The Lady Kougars are now 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as they head into their holiday break. The Lady Kougars got a...
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Varsity Swimming beats Merrillville
The boys did a fantastic job tonight, earning 4 personal best swims from Kasey Hershman, Coen Murray, Garret, Zimmerman, Preston Kritlow and Thomas Ketchem. 1st – Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem. 200 Free:. 2nd – Kyle Chapman. 1st – Coen Murray. 3rd – Thomas...
onefootdown.com
Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: The End Is Nigh for Mike Brey in South Bend
Defense has never been especially cinematic compared to offense. But this Notre Dame men’s basketball team has found a way to be completely unwatchable on the defensive side of the court. And things aren’t much better on the other side, where the Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) live and die by the three-pointer.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
panoramanow.com
2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana
Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago snowstorm: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of massive storm expected to bring blizzard conditions
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Northeast Illinois and most of Northwest Indiana ahead of a massive winter storm system expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region later this week. Forecast details for this winter storm are now coming into focus. A far-reaching,...
WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
Opportunity is calling: Gary, Indiana needs to answer it
If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing opportunities for good paying jobs and meaningful careers pass by people in our community. On December 7th, we had a chance to change that by participating in a Design Session being offered by InnoPower, TechPoint and Center of Workforce Innovations.
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old
EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue
It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
