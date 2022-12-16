ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

kvhsathletics.com

Lady Kougars Head to Break with a 46-32 Win Over Chesterton

The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars continued their winning ways Tuesday night, pushing their win streak to 11 games with a 46-32 win against Chesterton. The Lady Kougars are now 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as they head into their holiday break. The Lady Kougars got a...
CHESTERTON, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Swimming beats Merrillville

The boys did a fantastic job tonight, earning 4 personal best swims from Kasey Hershman, Coen Murray, Garret, Zimmerman, Preston Kritlow and Thomas Ketchem. 1st – Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem. 200 Free:. 2nd – Kyle Chapman. 1st – Coen Murray. 3rd – Thomas...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
HOBART, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
panoramanow.com

2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana

Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Person killed in crash in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
WGN TV

‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue

It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
MISHAWAKA, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN

