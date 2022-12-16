ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As we celebrate the holidays, we cannot forget that COVID-19 is still infecting tens of thousands of Americans each day. In Rowan County, we have seen about a 4% increase in our positivity rate since the week of Thanksgiving. State data, as of this past Wednesday, also shows that our regional hospitals have the second highest number of patients in the state being hospitalized with COVID-19. The county is also seeing an increase in the number of children in our county, birth to one year of age, that currently have COVID-19. Experts fear another winter surge of COVID-19 may be coming, especially if precautions aren’t taken as we travel, gather with extended family and friends, and as we stay inside more due to colder temperatures.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO