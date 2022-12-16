Read full article on original website
Millies Mom
3d ago
If I wait long enough my Formica countertops will again be all the rage. No need to update. Only back date!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartmentsBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
domino
We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?
What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny
While 20 square feet may not sound like a lot, to Insider's reporter, the extra space on a long Amtrak ride — and the private toilet — was priceless.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
I ate at one of the cheapest spots in Disney World, and was surprised how delicious the food was for the low price
I tried four popular items from the budget-friendly baseball-themed restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and I liked the corn-dog nuggets and the service.
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Neighborhood Shuns Family for Purchasing a New Home That Blocks Sunlight From a Family’s Garden
Purchasing a home is often a daunting task. There are many different things to worry about, including what your new neighbors will be like. That's why some people recommend that people speak to their potential neighbors before purchasing a home.
Fans of cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch share 'game-changing' tip to remove black mould from your bathroom sealant
Fans of Mrs Hinch have shared a 'game-changing' tip to remove black mould from your bathroom sealant. Mrs Hinch is a cleaning sensation with more than 4.5million Instagram followers - and her loyal fans love her helpful life hacks, cleaning tips and motivational posts. But many of her supporters have...
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Comments / 5