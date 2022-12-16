ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Millies Mom
3d ago

If I wait long enough my Formica countertops will again be all the rage. No need to update. Only back date!

domino

We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
OREGON STATE
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Tracey Folly

Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
Maya Devi

Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar

Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE

