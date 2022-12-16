We reported on Sunday that WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to let fans know that he lost his Gold WWE Championship. WWE on their Twitter, provided an update that Snoop Dog’s Championship Belt was found and then lost again. Guillermo, who is best known from being on Jimmy Kimmel Live said that he had possession of the belt while he was at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Guillermo further said he did not have possession of the belt for a long period of time, before it went missing again.

2 DAYS AGO