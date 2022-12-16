Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson to speak, Title Match, and more
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. As of this writing, tonight’s show which is billed as AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, will feature the following:. -AEW...
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore and top Knockouts talent celebrate 4-years together
IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore celebrated 4-years together on Sunday. Shaw made her IMPACT Wrestling debut on the February 17, 2022 episode, defeating Lady Frost.
WWE Hall of Famer provides a health update
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to provide a health update. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed. He noted with the use of hashtags he was having some body maintenance done that included back injections. He also used hashtags with pain free. WWE celebrated...
Producers for the final WWE Raw of 2022
Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for the matches that took place during the final episode of WWE Raw for 2022, which aired live this past Monday on USA. Petey Williams produced The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day. Petey Williams produced Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa.
Two title matches set for the first WWE Raw of 2023
The first episode of WWE Raw for 2023 on January 2 will feature two title matches. Alexa Bliss will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Seth “Freakin” Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. During the December 12 episode of Monday Night...
IMPACT Backstage news on top star signing a new deal with the company
IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that she recently signed a new multi-year contract with the company. According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling Officials did not not Steelz to get beceome a free agent. Her contract was initially set to expire in April 2023. However, IMPACT Wrestling wanted to ensure that they re-signed her several month before her contract expired to make sure she stays locked in with the company. It was further noted IMPACT Wrestling Officials has made it a top priority to re-up several of their talents contracts.
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings: WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, was an average of 2.191 million viewers, for the final ratings. This number is down from last week’s 2.306 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.29 rating, which is way down from last week’s 0.57...
WWE Hall of Famer pulled from ECW tribute show
WWE pulled WWE Halll of Famer D-Von Dudley from his scheduled appearance Battleground Champion Wrestling’s “A Tribute to the Extreme” event that took place this past Saturday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He also removed D-Von from the Icons of Wrestling convention that was held in conjunction with the show.
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 12/20/22 (Triple Threat Match and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s taped episode of NXT that aired on the USA Network. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan) and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley in a triple threat match to retain to titles.
WWE Raw Preview: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw begins Monday night, December 19 at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw for Monday, December 19, will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show....
Update: WWE Hall of Famer’s Gold WWE Championship Belt Found And Then Lost Again
We reported on Sunday that WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to let fans know that he lost his Gold WWE Championship. WWE on their Twitter, provided an update that Snoop Dog’s Championship Belt was found and then lost again. Guillermo, who is best known from being on Jimmy Kimmel Live said that he had possession of the belt while he was at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Guillermo further said he did not have possession of the belt for a long period of time, before it went missing again.
