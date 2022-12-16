Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.
Boats piling up along Charlotte County seawall after breaking loose during Ian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nasty boats sit stacked against the seawall in Charlotte County. They broke loose during Ian and are now eyesores crashed up by city parks. “Can’t be any good for the water, certainly not good for the scenery; it’s ugly,” Jim Salzenstein said.
Alligator attacks man who was washing hands in pond
An alligator in a pond on Sanibel Island attacked a man who was washing his hands in the water. The man was able to free himself and call 911, but sustained serious injury to his right forearm, according to a release by the city of Sanibel. During the emergency Thursday, bystanders and the victim fashioned a makeshift tourniquet out of an orange power chord, wrapping it around his upper arm ...
Florida Weekly
New Sanibel Island listing commemorates SWFL history
Originally the site of a fishing club that was active during the turn of the century, an iconic piece of Southwest Florida waterfront real estate is now available for purchase. Located on Sanibel’s historic Woodring Point, the home sits on over an acre of what was the island’s first-ever boarding house.
Pink Shell Resort opens up to locals and relief workers
The iconic Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is partially reopening more than 40 guest rooms on Monday.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
floridainsider.com
Four Florida cities are listed as the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in the country
Colorful houses in Fort Myers, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — lunamarina. Four cities in the Sunshine State were listed among the top-growing towns in the United States in a report by SmartAsset. The financial information website conducted a study that researched 494 of the U.S.’s largest municipalities for...
Alligator caught knocking on front door of Bonita Springs home
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An alligator in Bonita Springs was seen knocking on someone’s front door. Thankfully the homeowner decided not to answer. That alligator is very well known in the neighborhood. It all happened in Paloma, a gated community along Imperial Parkway. Residents said they are familiar...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, No. 327, Estero; 239-301-4166. The pitas look great here — so do the gyros and salads. But please save a slice of baklava for me. Go Greek offers options for dining in or dining outside. There’s no better time to dine outside and remind yourself of why you live in Florida — the sun, the weather and the souvlaki or other Hellenic specialties at Go Greek.
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
Infant drowns in bathtub in Cape Coral apartment
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An 11-month-old child is dead after drowning in a bathtub. Officials said it happened at the Lady Sara Apartments in Cape Coral Friday. This all seems too familiar for one Punta Gorda man who lost two of his children in a similar way. “Unfortunately, I...
WINKNEWS.com
Two more Fort Myers Beach businesses sell in the face of major rebuilding costs
Two more popular spots on Fort Myers Beach are in the process of finalizing deals to sell out. On Friday, WINK News learned that The Cottage was selling for $16 million. Prices on the island keep skyrocketing, with some into the tens of millions of dollars. Many people on the island worry they won’t recognize their neighborhood once it’s rebuilt.
businessobserverfl.com
Naples health tech firm co-founded by Tony Robbins wins $15M investment
A Naples health tech company, co-founded by a Southwest Florida orthopedic surgeon and international motivational speaker Tony Robbins, has received a $15 million capital investment. The company, Fountain Life, received the funds from InsurTech investor Eos Venture Partners and U.K.-based health care firm Newcross Healthcare. The investment, according to a...
WPTV
Fort Myers Beach continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian: 'It's complete devastation'
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The memory of Hurricane Ian still haunts Fort Myers Beach. Everywhere you turn structures are leveled or stand in time from that fateful day on Sept. 23rd, when a nearly 20-foot wall of storm surge pulverized everything. "There's no words to describe it, it's complete...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Two Businesses Seeing Island Through Recovery
Post-hurricane business reopenings continue to inspire ribbon-cutting celebrations for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, Dec. 15, The Shack of Sanibel, 1219 Periwinkle Way, and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank’s main office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, brought the community out to honor the occasions. “Ice cream and...
Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
Florida Weekly
An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital
Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
The city of Naples canceled its Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks with City Council citing safety concerns due to damage the Naples Pier and city beaches sustained from Hurricane Ian. Council and staff had significant concerns regarding the conditions of the beach, the limited number of beach ends that are accessible to the public, the needed repairs and restoration to beach end roads with compromised asphalt and compromised beach access walkways and stairs and the unknown debris under the sand and in the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas
Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue
CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
