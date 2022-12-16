ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.
NAPLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Alligator attacks man who was washing hands in pond

An alligator in a pond on Sanibel Island attacked a man who was washing his hands in the water. The man was able to free himself and call 911, but sustained serious injury to his right forearm, according to a release by the city of Sanibel. During the emergency Thursday, bystanders and the victim fashioned a makeshift tourniquet out of an orange power chord, wrapping it around his upper arm ...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

New Sanibel Island listing commemorates SWFL history

Originally the site of a fishing club that was active during the turn of the century, an iconic piece of Southwest Florida waterfront real estate is now available for purchase. Located on Sanibel’s historic Woodring Point, the home sits on over an acre of what was the island’s first-ever boarding house.
SANIBEL, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida

Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, No. 327, Estero; 239-301-4166. The pitas look great here — so do the gyros and salads. But please save a slice of baklava for me. Go Greek offers options for dining in or dining outside. There’s no better time to dine outside and remind yourself of why you live in Florida — the sun, the weather and the souvlaki or other Hellenic specialties at Go Greek.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples health tech firm co-founded by Tony Robbins wins $15M investment

A Naples health tech company, co-founded by a Southwest Florida orthopedic surgeon and international motivational speaker Tony Robbins, has received a $15 million capital investment. The company, Fountain Life, received the funds from InsurTech investor Eos Venture Partners and U.K.-based health care firm Newcross Healthcare. The investment, according to a...
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Two Businesses Seeing Island Through Recovery

Post-hurricane business reopenings continue to inspire ribbon-cutting celebrations for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, Dec. 15, The Shack of Sanibel, 1219 Periwinkle Way, and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank’s main office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, brought the community out to honor the occasions. “Ice cream and...
SANIBEL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The city of Naples canceled its Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks with City Council citing safety concerns due to damage the Naples Pier and city beaches sustained from Hurricane Ian. Council and staff had significant concerns regarding the conditions of the beach, the limited number of beach ends that are accessible to the public, the needed repairs and restoration to beach end roads with compromised asphalt and compromised beach access walkways and stairs and the unknown debris under the sand and in the water.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
CAPTIVA, FL

