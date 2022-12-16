Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
In his dark, tiny New York apartment, this architect's clever lighting trick is key to a bright, feel-good space
In a very confined space, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the nearness of everything. But clever design can enable us to feel happy in a small home, instead making the most of its compact nature. It's possible to create a calm, serene place in which to relax, a clutter-free environment where we can work effectively, and an beautiful home that allows us to entertain our friends with pride and comfort.
livingetc.com
5 ways to make your sofa - and living room - look more expensive that are way cheaper than a new couch
There’s no getting around it, a sofa will always play a major role in setting the tone of your living room. But not only is it one of the biggest pieces of furniture you can buy, it can also be one of the most expensive. And sometimes investing in a higher-end piece simply isn’t an option.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
livingetc.com
Where should your dishwasher really go? Expert top tips on this appliance's placement in the kitchen
You might not give much thought to your dishwasher placement. Sure, we all know they belong in the kitchen, but when planning these appliances into your space, it's easy to think they can just be put anywhere. In fact, there is a lot to think about - the proximity to the sink; the opening of cupboard doors; how placement impacts loading and unloading for a start.
livingetc.com
Architects have designed a dream home in the desert, the perfect haven for modern life that is full of decor ideas
Imagine taking all the sensibilities of modern design - the calming finishes, the perfect acoustics, the high spec kitchen and the space to live and work flexibly - and transporting them into the middle of the desert. Well, that's what Mork-Ulnes Architects have done with Octothorpe House, a wonderfully modern...
livingetc.com
These budget Amazon buys promise a spa-like shower without spending thousands of dollars on your bathroom
If 2022 proved one thing it's that we all want our homes to offer us a little more comfort and relaxation. While it was also the year we could finally let friends and family inside again, the idea that our interiors should promote a sanctuary-like space hasn't slipped away; and yet, the soaring cost of living is making that harder than ever before.
Comments / 0