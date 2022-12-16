Department Of Aging announces expansion of the Shared Housing Program Into five additional counties

Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
Blame rise in Pa. gas tax for likely increase at the pump in January
Pa. drivers don’t want to hear this but the price at the pump likely will be going up once the calendar turns to 2023. The state gas tax, which is assessed at the wholesale level, will increase on Jan. 1. Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett administration, mandates this increase to pay for road and bridge projects.
singletracks.com
Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness
The standards apply to the state's high school seniors. The post New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
COVID spread much higher than reported in Pa. Why local health officials aren’t too concerned.
While Pennsylvania Department of Health data indicate that COVID-19 case counts are low across the state, local health professionals say that’s not actually the case. However, they’re also not too concerned about it. At the beginning of December, Pennsylvania was averaging well under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per...
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
wphealthcarenews.com
Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov
The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
Pa. man bikes across the country to conquer kidney disease
Bucks County native Will Kleemeier cycled from coast to coast, pushing through multiple setbacks to keep pedaling for kidney disease.
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
local21news.com
Rural hospital closures put pressure on surrounding health systems, new study finds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – More than 180 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed in the last two decades, at least five of them in Pennsylvania. Over 700 other hospitals across the country are still at risk of closing their doors, too, according to a new study from the Penn State College of Medicine.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 13th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
Costco plans to open another store in central Pa.
It’s been a rumor for years that Costco has had its eyes on the West Shore. Membership big box retailers, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale have stores on the West Shore.
therecord-online.com
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
New law clears way for employees
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
