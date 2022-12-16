Read full article on original website
NIC trustees to meet Wednesday
COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, and among other things, they will discuss correcting several “possible” open meeting law violations that occurred during meetings the week of Dec. 5. Meanwhile, the college’s former attorney has cautioned NIC leadership that...
Kootenai Elementary gives back by helping others
SANDPOINT — The season of giving is in full swing as Kootenai Elementary students and teachers give back to families with a tradition that goes back more than a decade. With Collection for a Cause, Kootenai Elementary does its part to ease seasonal stress. The program provides selected families with nutritional breakfasts and lunches for the two-week winter holiday break, as well as a Christmas dinner. Coming packed full, the boxes provide breakfasts and lunches that don’t require a stove or oven and each meal comes complete with all of the ingredients needed.
LPOSD students earn academic honors
Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 has announced students of the month for the first three months of the school year for the Lake Pend Oreille School District. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks...
Charleen Maria Peterson, 70
Charleen Maria Peterson, 70, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Charleen was born in San Francisco, Calif., on May 15, 1952. She was a retired phlebotomist, enjoyed sewing and had moved to the Sandpoint area. Family and friends are invited to sign Charleen's online guest book www.coffeltfuneral.com.
Yvonne Gertrude Masters, 101
Yvonne Gertrude Masters, 101, passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be posted later for the centenarian. Yvonne was born July 11, 1921, in Lehi, Ariz. Burial will be in the Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to...
William Clayeux, 85
William (Bill) L. Clayeux, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Private family services have been held. Bill was born Sept. 9, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert and Margaret Clayeux. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, he served in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Brown in the Pacific Fleet through the early ‘60s stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Phyllis Keiser, 89
Phyllis June Keiser of Sagle, Idaho, passed into Glory on Dec. 17, 2022. Phyllis was born in Onarga, Ill., on 3/3/33; a fact of which she was quite proud. Her favorite birthday was of course, her 33rd. Phyllis left behind two daughters, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We extend special...
Dennis O'Brien, 83
Dennis Eugene "Denny" O’Brien passed peacefully after 10 years battling colon cancer. He was born in Newport, Wash., to Eugene and Marie O’Brien. Denny graduated from Newport High School. He worked as a glass blower in Seattle and a truck driver at Pend Oreille Mines. In 1964, he joined Laborers Local 238 in Spokane and was a driller and powderman until 1971. He was the local president from 1971 until 1974 and then became the local field representative. He represented 1,200 members in Idaho and Washington. Denny worked on the first Alaskan Pipeline and on the Terror Lake Electric Project in Alaska.
Bit by bit, 'Tots' donations trickle in
A 14-year-old youngster had an idea. What if, Leanne Fan thought, you could take a low-cost headphone device and combine it with machine learning and blue light therapy? Her idea was the device — which earned her grand prize honors at the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge — would be an affordable, antibiotic-free way to treat any mid-ear infection, according to a story on the Good News Network website.
Kenny, 81, and Moreen Leen, 79
Some bonds are so unbreakable that no tangible or intangible force can interfere or break them. Kenneth Leen, (Kenny), 81, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed in the morning hours Dec. 14, 2022, followed quickly by Moreen Leen, 79, of Sandpoint, in the early morning hours on Dec. 15, 2022. As a...
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney
COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
BOCC again vacates Camp Bay Road
SANDPOINT — After a lengthy hearing, Bonner County commissioners again voted Monday to vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road in Sagle. The vote came after officials faced a crowded room of both supporters and critics of the Camp Bay Road vacation. After hearing additional information from the developer and hearing testimony from both sides, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve the motion to “vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road as shown on the submitted site plan … based upon the evidence submitted up to the time the Staff Report was prepared, and testimony received at this hearing.”
Spokane officials provide update on Camp Hope developments
SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials provided an update on the status of Camp Hope, along with recent developments at the homeless encampment. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowles all spoke on Monday. Woodward said changes are coming to the Trent Resource Center. The mayor also said...
Bonner County History - Dec. 20, 2022
The roar of sewing machines echoes through SHS as girls in first period home economics work to finish their first clothing project, said Holly Whittaker. Sparks fly in Vocational Agriculture as the junior boys attempt to learn welding, said Steve Hepperle. Mrs. Imogene Davis’s fifth period shorthand class just finished...
Rathdrum Council updates old ordinances and codes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Rathdrum has decades-old code and ordinances that are badly in need of an update, said Emily Smith, city attorney. Council members have approved multiple updates to code and new ordinances throughout the year in zones ranging from residential to industrial, and subjects ranging from food trucks to home offices, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Paws to read with Pepper
Strong reading skills are important to develop for every stage of life. Reading aloud helps us grow a number of important skills from enhanced comprehension to improving our ability to publicly speak. However, when we don’t utilize a skill very often we become self-conscious about doing it in front of others which can lead to a rapid abandonment of reading and public speaking. It is especially important for children reading aloud to feel confident while reading aloud, which can be difficult while they are still learning good reading habits.
Wind chill watch today
SANDPOINT — Dangerous, below-zero wind chills are possible today, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect from late Tuesday through late Thursday, affecting portions of North Idaho, including Athol, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Sandpoint and Worley. The Spokane area will also be affected.
My taxes have gone through the roof
“My taxes have gone through the roof!” This is what I’m hearing from my friends and family. And from my wife and my mortgage company. My own property taxes increased by 27%. My taxable property value increased by nearly 90%. Many of you have seen even greater increases....
Old construction equipment leaks oil into Lake Coeur d’Alene, again
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — In 1990, during the construction of I-90, a piece from a machine accidentally fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene. In 2000, it began leaking oil into the lake. Now, it’s happening again. The Idaho Transportation Department has placed booms, or inflatables, in the...
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 6, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 7800 block of Highway 2 in Priest River at 6:10 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game responded...
