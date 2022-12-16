Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Opt-Out Bill For New York’s ‘Holiday Hunt’
As reported here on December 6th, the New York State Legislature had passed a bill that would have allowed counties to opt-out of the 2021 'Holiday Hunt' law, which added a deer hunting period from December 26th through January 1st each year in the designated Southern Zone of New York State. For those non-hunters, the Southern Zone is just about everything south of the Adirondacks. Democratic State Senator, John Mannion sponsored the opt-out bill and another powerful democrat put an end to his endeavor.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December
Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?
Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
wwnytv.com
Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Concealed Carry Act
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address a particular issue. For more on this issue, read this story by Gwendolyn Craig. Click here to subscribe to the magazine, available in both print and digital formats: www.adirondackexplorer.org/subscribe.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
informnny.com
New York liquor laws get an update
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to update the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and authorize the New York State Liquor Authority to grant eligible catering facilities a license to serve liquor at weddings, banquets or other functions held at off-site locations, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
kiowacountypress.net
New York bill would end NRA’s ability to certify gun-safety trainers
(New York News Connection) A bill before the New York State Legislature would remove the National Rifle Association's ability to certify gun-safety instructors. Under Senate Bill 9601, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services would develop a curriculum for gun-safety training. The legislation comes several months after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed-carry laws, which required that a person show "proper cause" to want to carry a gun.
Nigerian Founder of Dollaride Awarded $10M to Build New York’s First All-Electric Dollar Van Network
This Black man is using technology to provide reliable transportation in his community. New York Governor Kathy Hochul awarded Dollaride founder Su Sanni $10 million to build the state’s first all-electric dollar van network. According to sources, Sanni, a Nigerian native, created Dollaride in 2017 in an effort to...
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Dec. 17, 2022
Happy weekend everyone! It’s a busy time of year for many, so in case you didn’t have a chance to check out NY Cannabis Insider last week, here’s a look at the stories we covered:. NY Cannabis Insider Editor/Publisher Brad Racino has been putting the Dormitory Authority...
82 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation
NY Cannabis Insider will publish a story about this every day that the state does not turn over these records. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund for 82 days and counting.
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
Comments / 0