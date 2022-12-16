Read full article on original website
Dimensional Fighters Codes – Atom Update (December 2022)
Roblox Dimensional Fighters is an experience developed by @BaofuBaoshou2 for the platform. In this game, you will be picking from a variety of different heroes and fighting it out against other players! Pick from a large foster of fighters that feature a bunch of different moves and combos that will devastate your opponent. See if you can become the best player in the world and defeat all that stand before you!
Rainbow Friends Race Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Rainbow Friends Race is an experience developed by Crazay Clickers for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking up a storm to gain speed in the game. As you race and gain wins, you will be able to purchase pets from Rainbow Friends, which will help increase your ability to earn currency. See if you can reach the top of the leaderboards and become the top racer in the game.
How to get Hell Firaga Materia in Crisis Core Reunion FFVII
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is an action, roleplaying game, which was recently remastered in its Reunion edition, launched late in 2022. (The storyline will be recreated in the mobile game Ever Crisis.) One of the major components of Crisis Core gameplay is using Materia and the Materia Fusion system. If you need to know how to get Hell Firaga Materia in Crisis Core, we have a detailed guide!
Every featured game in Nintendo’s House of Indies event: Day 2
Nintendo continues its “Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event” this week, showcasing a variety of indie game updates and announcements. Today’s titles include The Gecko Gods, The Captain, Risk of Rain Returns and THE PUNCHUIN. Every day through December 23rd, 2022, Nintendo will host another indie...
Best Santa Hog Rider Decks for Clash Royale – Christmas Challenge!
Clash Royale is holding the Santa Hog Rider Challenge event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Toplitz Productions announces Pirate’s Dynasty for 2023
Pirate’s Dynasty, an upcoming adventure RPG from burgeoning developer Golden Hind Games, has just been announced with a very brief teaser. It is expected to launch on Steam sometime in Q3 of 2023, with no word on other platforms. Here’s the announcement from publisher Toplitz Productions:. The first...
Treasure Hunt Tycoon Codes – New Release (December 2022)
Roblox Treasure Hunt Tycoon is an experience developed by Lightning Dragon Studio II for the platform. In this game, you will be mining and searching for treasure that you can put on display! As you gather up items, you will earn cash that you can use to upgrade your tycoon and amass much more cash and appeal! See if you can find the most valuable treasures and become the number one destination in the world.
Super People 2 December 21 Patch Notes
Super People 2’s December 21 update brings excitement to the players as new events and features arrive. This update also includes game balance adjustments and bug fixes. To prepare for this update, Super People 2 will have maintenance scheduled on December 20, 2022, from 21:00 to 23:00 (UTC-8) or December 21, 2022, from 14:00 to 16:00 (KST).
5 Letter Words with ETL in Them – Wordle Clue
If you need some help brainstorming 5-letter words with ETL in them while working on your puzzle, our list should help you solve it! Who doesn’t love a good word game to kickstart their brain? I know I love having my cup of coffee while challenging myself to the day’s Wordle and some Wordle-alternatives each morning. That being said, sometimes we get stuck and need some word inspiration, so check out our complete list below for help!
How to get Mistlebud in Loomian Legacy Roblox
Loomian Legacy is a Roblox game that follows Loomians, which are animal-like creatures that each have their own specialty. Trainers then capture, battle, and bond with their Loomians! If you need help figuring out how to get Mistlebud in Loomian Legacy in the Holiday Event, we have a detailed guide to get this creature!
Ultimate Tower Defense Codes (December 2022) – Free Gold & Gems!
Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator has you playing in a world filled with a variety of different characters! These come from Anime, superheroes, and even the world of YouTube! Use these characters, better known as towers, in the game to destroy foes before they reach your base!. If you’re looking for...
Project Ghoul Codes – Christmas Update (December 2022)
Roblox Project Ghoul is a game inspired by the famous series, Tokyo Ghoul. You will either choose your path as a Ghoul, who is a humanoid species that can only on the flesh of humans or other Ghouls. You can also play as the CCG, which is a federal agency that investigates into cases connected to the Ghouls! Look to either rank up as a Ghoul by collecting Blood, or increase your rank as an investigator on your way to having maximum respect.
Pupperazzi is set to be released for Nintendo Switch in 2023
Pupperazzi is a sandbox photography game developed by Sundae Month and published by Kitfox Games. In this game, players must snap photos of dogs while maintaining their social media presence. The player will take control of a humanoid camera, and to get followers, they will need to take images and post them on the dogNET social networking website.
Gearbox Publishing announces Risk of Rain Returns launching in 2023
From Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing, Risk of Rain Returns is an action roguelike game that has been carefully and beautifully remastered. The remastered version of Risk of Rain features the original icon roguelike adventure with unique loot combinations, new Survivors, a reworked multiplayer system, and beloved content from Risk of Rain 2.
Definitely Not Fried Chicken reveals roadmap for new story and more
Definitely Not Fried Chicken, the upcoming management sim with a criminal and humorous twist, has just gotten a 6-month roadmap that covers Early Access to the 1.0 launch. Definitely Not Fried Chicken will enter Early Access on January 18th, 2023. It will be available on PC, with other platform support yet to be announced. Here’s the full details on the future of the indie from publisher Merge Games:
Pokémon Go announces Chespin for January 2023 community day
Pokémon Go has officially revealed that Chespin will be the featured Pokémon for the new year’s first community day event. The next community day is scheduled for January 7th, 2023. Chespin is a beloved Kalos region starter from Pokemon X and Y, the sixth generation of core series games that launch on the Nintendo 3DS. Here’s the big announcement from Pokémon Go’s feed:
Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update has been released on December 19th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
