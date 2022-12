SOUTHGATE – Santa switched from his sleigh to a ride on a Great Lakes Live Steamer Dec. 2 at Kiwanis Park and received a key to the city during the holiday tree lighting. The Grateful Praise Singers from Gateway Church of Christ filled the air with Christmas song, followed by the humor of City Attorney Ed Zelenak, who served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

