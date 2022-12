Early National Signing Day is here! Dec. 21 marks the first day that Stanford football commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Cardinal enters the big day with 15 commitments - they are looking to seal the deal on a few of them, and potentially add to the class as well. Continue as Cardinal247.com profiles each known commit - and stay tuned for more profiles added or removed as additional commitments become public.

STANFORD, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO