Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command. On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago. EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park man remembered for long career of community service
For Don Harrison’s final election campaign, he tried a new idea (for him): yard signs. Harrison served as a councilman representing Bethel Park’s 5th ward for 48 years until his last term concluded at the end of 2021 after losing his bid for reelection. When it came to campaigning, those who knew him recall Harrison taking a personal approach to politics.
$150K donation to help Latrobe move forward with blight program
A countywide blight study completed earlier this year found that nearly 10% of Latrobe’s properties have problems like peeling paint, cracked bricks or rotting wood. A program to help Latrobe address the issue is receiving a $150,000 boost from Robindale Energy Services. The Latrobe-based company donated the money to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
wccsradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Building the Valley: Diamond Antiques and Gifts offers treasure hunt in Tarentum
It’s all about the hunt at Diamond Antiques and Gifts in Tarentum. The vintage goods shop along East Sixth Avenue has two floors chock-full of treasures new and old. Where else might shoppers find a 1920s wooden-handled cookie cutter sitting near a white Melamine bowl decorated with Snap, Crackle and Pop — the Rice Krispies cereal elves.
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Update
The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
UPMC Altoona reaches tentative agreement with SEIU Healthcare
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–UPMC Altoona and nurses union SEIU Healthcare reached a tentative three-year agreement that invests in current and future nursing staff. This proposed agreement would be from 2023 to 2025. UPMC Altoona and the Altoona Union Nurses call this a win, because of its investment in the staff and community. In a statement to […]
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young Professionals
Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh
When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
