Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED

PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command. On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago. EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park man remembered for long career of community service

For Don Harrison’s final election campaign, he tried a new idea (for him): yard signs. Harrison served as a councilman representing Bethel Park’s 5th ward for 48 years until his last term concluded at the end of 2021 after losing his bid for reelection. When it came to campaigning, those who knew him recall Harrison taking a personal approach to politics.
BETHEL PARK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
fox8tv.com

Towne Manor Motel Update

The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona reaches tentative agreement with SEIU Healthcare

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–UPMC Altoona and nurses union SEIU Healthcare reached a tentative three-year agreement that invests in current and future nursing staff. This proposed agreement would be from 2023 to 2025. UPMC Altoona and the Altoona Union Nurses call this a win, because of its investment in the staff and community. In a statement to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh

When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA

