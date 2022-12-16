Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Project 2022: Iowa Primary
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment looks back at some hotly-contested races in the June Iowa Primary. Your browser does not support the audio element. Not all of the political expense in...
etxview.com
Legislative panel previews topics to be covered in Legislative Session
GARDEN CITY — The North Star Banquet Room at Garden City’s Riverside Hotel saw a full house of elected representatives and other public officials Tuesday afternoon, for the non-profit Mountain States Policy Center’s Christmas Luncheon. The event was a two-fold affair for those present; The results of the center’s inaugural Idaho Poll were released at this luncheon, and a legislative panel was there to give attendees an idea of what efforts would be made when the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session commences on Jan. 9.
etxview.com
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held...
etxview.com
Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds
OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
etxview.com
Planned Parenthood pivots to telehealth consultations to widen access to medication abortion
Planned Parenthood Great Plains began offering patients the option of telemedicine consultation with a physician after a Kansas judge blocked a ban on use of telehealth services for medication abortions. That step also followed the landslide rejection of a Kansas constitutional amendment jeopardizing abortion rights in the state. In this image, Lawrence residents rally against the amendment. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Lawrence Journal-World)
etxview.com
Indiana commerce agency attracts record business investment
Indiana's commerce agency is reporting that its economic development efforts have produced this year the greatest pledged investment in business operations at the highest average wages in state history. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corp. obtained pledges over the past 12 months from 218 companies to...
etxview.com
City of Omaha and MUD debated streetcar costs for months before public showdown
Omaha’s streetcar project reached a major milestone last week when the City Council approved $440 million in bonds to pay for its construction. But that approval came despite an ongoing debate between the city of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District over who is on the hook for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha’s planned streetcar.
etxview.com
Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs
CAYCE– Thanks to a limited-time offer from Dominion Energy, eligible business customers may qualify for even more savings toward energy-efficiency projects with Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program. The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible, non-residential electric customers, to replace...
Comments / 0