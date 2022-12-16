Read full article on original website
THE FIRST CLASS FROM THE CONCIERGE NAVIGATION TO SUCCESS PROGRAM LAUNCHED BY RADISSON HOTEL GROUP WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM OF SAUDI ARABIA, GRADUATES
The graduation ceremony for the seven graduates was held at Park Inn by Radisson in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this week in the presence of HRH Princess Noura bint Khalid Al-Saud, the Learning & Development Partnership Manager at the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, along with key stakeholders from the Radisson Hotel Group.
THE WORLD’S BEST NEW LUXURY HOTELS OF 2022
Several of our top spots are deservedly taken by boutique properties, smaller-scale brands and one-off projects created by truly passionate owners. Punta Mita is the home to two of our top five, with Susurros del Corazon and Nativa Four Seasons impressing us during our recent visits. Here is the BEST...
RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS FOR EEG
This year, the Emirates Environmental Group has organized the Annual Clean UAE campaign at to enhance, beautify and restore the ecosystems in the country, and primarily to raise awareness on Environmental Protection. The campaign was held in December under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment in all the emirates and ended on the 15.
KEMPINSKI HOTEL MALL OF THE EMIRATES WELCOMES ZEYNEP ODEN AGAGIL AS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT MANAGER OF SALES & MARKETING
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has appointed Zeynep Oden Agagil as its Executive Assistant Manager i/c Sales & Marketing, bringing with her over two decades of Sales & Marketing experience working with leading hotel brands in Turkey, Bahrain and Dubai. The Turkish native started her career at The Ritz-Carlton,...
EXPLORE THE FLAVORS OF NORTHERN INDIA WITH ART OF SPICE
Maristo Hospitality proudly announces the launch of Art of Spice, a premium delivery-only restaurant based in Dubai with a passion for gastronomic experience transporting diners straight to the cities of Northern India. One of Ralph’s Kitchen’s premium virtual brands, Art of Spice, is part of the Voyage to India collection, with more than 70 curated dishes on the menu that can be ordered directly from Ralph’s Kitchen’s website or on all major food aggregator apps.
RADISSON RED BRAND ARRIVES IN DIRIYAH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
Radisson RED is an upscale, lifestyle brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that is waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire guests. Radisson RED stands for design that fits the needs of guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure.
A MATCHA-WAITED CONCEPT TAKES OVER DUBAI
Blu matcha, a homegrown, Gen Z and healthy lifestyle café concept is taking Dubai by storm, providing high-quality Japanese matcha beverages and products for all. Robby Ceriale (CEO) and Ashley Worthington (Operations Director), both spotted an opportunity in the market for a devoted matcha concept. The two F&B experts from the Zuma Group turned entrepreneurs have made matcha cool again, catering to true lovers from locals to expats, as well as those that never experienced it before.
JUMEIRAH AL QASR BRINGS A ROYAL-TEA EXPERIENCE
Set within the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, the picturesque lounge, Al Fayrooz, invites guest to indulge in their brand-new Afternoon Tea menu, bringing a touch of elegance to your mid-day. While away the hours over a lavish spread of pastries, sandwiches and the finest tea, and when the weather is just right, enjoy your tea on the expansive terrace overlooking the meandering waterways of Madinat Jumeirah.
ACCOR SIGNS A NEW MERCURE IN KHIVA, UZBEKISTAN
Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with SRG Projects LLC to build a new Mercure in Khiva in Uzbekistan by 2025. The hotel with 146 rooms will be located on the territory of the former Mevaston mahalla and harmoniously fit into the city’s ancient architectural ensemble thanks to its authentic design, which represents the brand’s philosophy “Locally Inspired”.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL HOSTS WORKSHOP FOR FUTURE WOMEN LEADERS IN SAUDI ARABIA
Marriott International continues to reinforce its commitment to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders in Saudi Arabia with a dedicated workshop for women participants and alumni from the company’s Tahseen programme. The event took place in Riyadh in the presence of H.H. Princess Nouf Bint Faisal Bin Turki Al Saud and Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International.
MANUEL JOSE CAICEDO AS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, the ideal beachfront destination located in the pristine Jumeirah beach, has appointed Manuel Jose Caicedo as its new Executive Chef. Chef Manuel’s secured his post degree in Culinary and Kitchen Management from the University of Culinary School in Barcelona and holds a wealth of international...
RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT COVE BEACH DUBAI
Cove Beach Dubai, one of the buzzing beach clubs in Dubai is the ideal destination to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style. Gather your closest friends and loved ones and tuck into an exquisite Gala Dinner to experience elevated dining. For those looking for a fun night to remember, enjoy all the vibes with an exciting New Year’s Eve party by the stunning pool.
FESTIVE ROUND UP DUBAI – DECEMBER 16TH TO DECEMBER 31ST
Deck the halls in food and bubbles throughout the festive season with the finest feasts and a grand atmosphere at Belcanto. Indulge in an illustrious five-course dinner crafted by Chef Giacomo Lombardi including a succulent veal cheek with salsa verde, chitarrina with duck sauce & black truffle garnished with parmigiano, and branzino con patate.
