Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Yardbarker
Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run
The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Players Were Frustrated With Zach LaVine During The Strong Exchange At Halftime Against The Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls had a great last season and since the core of the team was intact, many expected the team to show a repeat of it. But in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Bulls have been playing a pretty disappointing level of basketball. As of now, the Bulls have...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing move Sunday afternoon. After losing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston made a move of its own by reportedly signing former Dodgers infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner to a two-year, roughly $22 million contract, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract. “Nylander is on pace...
Yardbarker
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
Yardbarker
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars
Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers
Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will. If Kane decides he wants a trade by...
Yardbarker
American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler
The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.
Yardbarker
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Yardbarker
James Harden Calls Out Brooklyn Nets And Their Entire Organization: "There Was No Structure"
James Harden is not a man that gives many revealing interviews. Harden is a quiet operator, even though he has been one of the most highlighted stars in the league in the last few seasons. Ever since the 2020 playoffs, Harden had negative attention for demanding a trade out of...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Yardbarker
Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in three-way deal
The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.
Comments / 0