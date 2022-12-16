Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Cancun Aircraft Changes
Air Canada during Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules Boeing 787 service on Vancouver – Cancun route, reflected in recent schedule update. The 787-9 will continue to operate this route on/after 01MAY23, scheduled once weekly, replacing 737 MAX 8. AC932 YVR0800 – 1535CUN 789 6. AC933 CUN1710...
aeroroutes.com
ITA Airways NS23 Tokyo Service Changes
ITA Airways in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for Rome – Tokyo Haneda route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 26MAR23, the Skyteam member will continue to operate A350-900XWB aircraft on this route, instead of previously filed A330-200. Service to increase from 3 weekly to following,...
aeroroutes.com
Vueling Adds Paris Orly – Reus Service in NS23
Vueling in Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service between France and Spain, as the airline recently opened reservation for Paris Orly – Reus route. From 26MAR23, Airbus A321 aircraft to operate twice weekly flights. VY8018 ORY0710 – 0855REU 321 37. VY8019 REU0935 – 1125ORY 321 7...
aeroroutes.com
British Airways Jan 2023 Doha Aircraft Changes
British Airways during the month of January 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on London Heathrow – Doha route, scheduled on daily basis. From London Heathrow, service to be operated by Boeing 787-10 between 09JAN23 and 31JAN23, instead of previously filed -9. This route is currently scheduled with Airbus A380 until 08JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2023 Manchester – New York Aircraft Changes
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed aircraft changes on Manchester – New York JFK route, for the month of September and October 2023. During following period, the airline schedules 397-seater Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft, instead of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. 08SEP23 – 12OCT22 Daily. 19OCT23...
aeroroutes.com
American NS23 Domestic Network Additions Summary – 18DEC22
American Airlines in Northern summer 2023 schedules additional new and returning domestic routes, as of 18DEC22. Planned additions as follow. Austin – Sacramento eff 05MAY23 1 daily Embraer E175 (Envoy Air) AA3777 AUS0915 – 1100SMF E75 D. AA3777 SMF1130 – 1635AUS E75 D. Chicago O’Hare – Missoula...
aeroroutes.com
Kuwait Airways 1Q23 Manchester Aircraft Changes
Kuwait Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is increasing capacity on Kuwait City – Manchester service, currently scheduled with Airbus A320neo aircraft. From 03JAN23 to 25MAR23, the airline operates Airbus A330-200 aircraft on this route, except -800neo scheduled on 03JAN23 and 15JAN23. KU113 KWI0630 – 1030MAN 332 247...
aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Kazan Service From Feb 2023
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Russia, where the airline operates Abu Dhabi – Kazan route. The airline plans to offer two weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft, effective 17FEB23. 3L788 AUH0900 – 1305KZN 320 25. 3L789 KZN1405 –...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air NS23 Dubai Operations – 16DEC22
Korean Air on Friday 16DEC22 opened additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 22APR23, the Skyteam member will once again operate 1 daily flight, increasing from 5 weekly. This route is operated by A330-200. KE951 ICN1320 – 1855DXB 332 D. KE952...
aeroroutes.com
Flyr Tentatively Plans London Gatwick Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in the OAG has filed Oslo – London Gatwick schedule, during the weekend of 18DEC22’s update. The airline intends to operate 6 weekly flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, effective 26MAR23. FS1790 OSL1210 – 1340LGW 73H 7. FS1790 OSL1530 – 1700LGW 73H 1. FS1790...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds Widebody Aircraft Service to Kona in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to offer widebody service to Kona, reflected in recent schedule update. Los Angeles – Kona 09JAN23 – 09APR23 767-300ER operates 1 daily, replacing A321neo. DL311 LAX1735 – 2130KOA 76W D. DL370 KOA2255 – 0610+1LAX 76W D. Seattle –...
aeroroutes.com
Transavia France NS23 Network Additions – 17DEC22
Transavia France in Northern summer 2023 season is plans to introduce additional new routes, including expanded service to Turkey, Armenia, Norway and Italy. eff 15APR23 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served in 2011) TO3416 NTE1220 – 1735AYT 73H 6. TO3417 AYT1830 – 2205NTE 73H 6. Paris Orly – Almeria...
aeroroutes.com
Hunnu Air Begins Harbin Service in mid-Dec 2022
Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air over the weekend launched new route to Mainland China, with the inaugural of Ulanbaatar – Harbin flight. From 17DEC22, Embraer E190 aircraft operates one weekly flight on Saturdays. MR821 UBN1105 – 1335HRB E90 6. MR822 HRB1435 – 1705UBN E90 6.
aeroroutes.com
Finnair NS23 Japan Operations – 20DEC22
Finnair this week plans to restore additional service to Japan, scheduled during Northern summer 2023 season. As of 20DEC22, planned service resumption as follows. Helsinki – Osaka Kansai eff 26MAR23 Service resumption, 3 weekly A350-900XWB. AY067 HEL1745 – 1235+1KIX 359 357. AY068 KIX2225 – 0530+1HEL 359 146.
aeroroutes.com
SAS NS23 Tokyo Schedule Revision
SAS in Northern summer 2023 plans to resume service to Japan, as the airline revised operational schedule for Copenhagen – Tokyo Haneda route, reflecting revised flight path. The Star Alliance carrier will begin serving Tokyo Haneda from 26MAR23, with Copenhagen departure shifts 3 hours earlier, and arrives nearly 3 hours later.
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa Group Expands SAS Codeshare Network From mid-Dec 2022
Lufthansa Group Carriers in mid-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with SAS. From 15DEC22 (approximate), following SAS routes will once again display Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS’ flight numbers. Austrian operated by SAS. Copenhagen – Kristiansand. Oslo – Alesund. Oslo – Haugesund. Oslo – Molde. Oslo...
aeroroutes.com
SAS NS23 Copenhagen – Newark Aircraft Changes – 17DEC22
SAS in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational aircraft on Copenhagen – Newark route, reflected in the schedules in last few weeks. 1 of 2 daily SK909/910 is now scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of initially filed Airbus A330-300 aircraft. SK901/902 is listed with 6 weekly flights, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.
aeroroutes.com
Air Niugini Moves Palau Debut to March 2023
Air Niugini this month further revised planned service debut to Palau. Initially scheduled to commence on 13DEC22, later moved to 07FEB23, the airline now plans to operate Port Moresby – Koror service on 07MAR23 at earliest, with Boeing 767-300ER. Operational frequency is now displaying 1 weekly, instead of previously filed every 2 weeks.
aeroroutes.com
GX Airlines Adds Nanning – Hong Kong in Dec 2022
GX Airlines (Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines) in late-December 2022 plans launch service to Hong Kong, as the airline schedules Nanning – Hong Kong debut on 31DEC22. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on weekly basis on Saturdays. GX8909 NNG1900 – 2050HKG 320 6. GX8910 HKG2150 – 2350NNG...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand NS23 International Service Changes – 19DEC22
Air New Zealand today (19DEC22) filed changes to its planned international service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. This list excludes Trans-Tasman service, although there are notable changes. Auckland – Apia eff 26MAR23 787-9 service increases from 1 to 3 weekly (Overall 7 weekly) Auckland – Hong Kong...
Comments / 0