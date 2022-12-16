Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Increases Denpasar Service in 3Q23
Air New Zealand in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to increase service to Indonesia, subject to government approval. Planned Auckland – Denpasar service resumption on 29MAR23 with 3 weekly flights remain unchanged, however additional flights will be added between 26JUN23 and 31JUL23, where 787-9 operates 5 weekly flights.
Hunnu Air Begins Harbin Service in mid-Dec 2022
Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air over the weekend launched new route to Mainland China, with the inaugural of Ulanbaatar – Harbin flight. From 17DEC22, Embraer E190 aircraft operates one weekly flight on Saturdays. MR821 UBN1105 – 1335HRB E90 6. MR822 HRB1435 – 1705UBN E90 6.
Air New Zealand NS23 International Service Changes – 19DEC22
Air New Zealand today (19DEC22) filed changes to its planned international service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. This list excludes Trans-Tasman service, although there are notable changes. Auckland – Apia eff 26MAR23 787-9 service increases from 1 to 3 weekly (Overall 7 weekly) Auckland – Hong Kong...
SAS NS23 Tokyo Schedule Revision
SAS in Northern summer 2023 plans to resume service to Japan, as the airline revised operational schedule for Copenhagen – Tokyo Haneda route, reflecting revised flight path. The Star Alliance carrier will begin serving Tokyo Haneda from 26MAR23, with Copenhagen departure shifts 3 hours earlier, and arrives nearly 3 hours later.
ANA Increases Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong Service From mid-Jan 2023
ANA in mid-January 2023 is restoring additional frequencies on Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong route. Currently scheduled 4 weekly, service will return to 1 daily level from 16JAN23. Boeing 767-300ER operates this route. NH811 NRT1825 – 2240HKG 763 D. NH812 HKG1000 – 1510NRT 763 D. ANA already...
Air France NS23 Intercontinental Operation Changes – 20DEC22
Air France up to Tuesday 20DEC22 filed various changes to its intercontinental operation for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned service adjustment as of 20DEC22 as follows. Paris CDG – Bangalore 787-9 replaced by following aircraft. 26MAR23 – 23APR23 6 weekly 777-200ER, 1 daily -300ER. 24APR23 – 28MAY23 1...
British Airways Jan 2023 Doha Aircraft Changes
British Airways during the month of January 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on London Heathrow – Doha route, scheduled on daily basis. From London Heathrow, service to be operated by Boeing 787-10 between 09JAN23 and 31JAN23, instead of previously filed -9. This route is currently scheduled with Airbus A380 until 08JAN23.
Qatar Airways Increases Edinburgh Service in 1Q23
Qatar Airways from February 2023 is increasing service on Doha – Edinburgh route, currently served on daily basis. From 02FEB23 to 25MAR23, the oneWorld member will increase service to 10 weekly, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Doha morning departure will be served on daily basis. QR031 DOH0120 – 0610EDI...
GX Airlines Adds Nanning – Hong Kong in Dec 2022
GX Airlines (Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines) in late-December 2022 plans launch service to Hong Kong, as the airline schedules Nanning – Hong Kong debut on 31DEC22. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on weekly basis on Saturdays. GX8909 NNG1900 – 2050HKG 320 6. GX8910 HKG2150 – 2350NNG...
Air France March 2023 Dublin Service Changes
Air France in late-November 2022 revised planned operational aircraft on Paris CDG – Dublin route, for the month of March 2023. Previously, the Skyteam member scheduled HOP! Airbus A220-300 aircraft between 06MAR23 and 25MAR23 on 2 of 3 daily flights, which would be the first route by HOP! on A220 aircraft.
Korean Air NS23 Dubai Operations – 16DEC22
Korean Air on Friday 16DEC22 opened additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 22APR23, the Skyteam member will once again operate 1 daily flight, increasing from 5 weekly. This route is operated by A330-200. KE951 ICN1320 – 1855DXB 332 D. KE952...
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Cancun Aircraft Changes
Air Canada during Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules Boeing 787 service on Vancouver – Cancun route, reflected in recent schedule update. The 787-9 will continue to operate this route on/after 01MAY23, scheduled once weekly, replacing 737 MAX 8. AC932 YVR0800 – 1535CUN 789 6. AC933 CUN1710...
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Kazan Service From Feb 2023
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Russia, where the airline operates Abu Dhabi – Kazan route. The airline plans to offer two weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft, effective 17FEB23. 3L788 AUH0900 – 1305KZN 320 25. 3L789 KZN1405 –...
Royal Jordanian Adds Stockholm Regular Service in NS23
Royal Jordanian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch scheduled service to Sweden, with the offering of Amman – Stockholm Arlanda nonstop flight. The oneWorld member plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 27MAR23 with Airbus A320. RJ123 AMM1100 – 1515ARN 320 14. RJ124 ARN1615 –...
Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2023 Manchester – New York Aircraft Changes
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed aircraft changes on Manchester – New York JFK route, for the month of September and October 2023. During following period, the airline schedules 397-seater Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft, instead of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. 08SEP23 – 12OCT22 Daily. 19OCT23...
China Southern Adds Guangzhou – Istanbul Service in 1Q23
China Southern in January 2023 plans to add new long-haul service from Guangzhou, as the airline schedules two weekly Guangzhou – Istanbul flights. First flight is scheduled on 10JAN23, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. CZ8065 CAN0030 – 0640IST 789 2. CZ8065 CAN1340 – 1950IST 789 6.
Wizz Air week of 12DEC22 NS23 Network Additions
Wizz Air (W6) and Wizz Air UK (W9) during the week of 12DEC22 announced further network expansion, scheduled for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new routes opened for reservation during the week of 12-16DEC22 as follows. New routes previously reported is not included in this update. Kutaisi – Brussels South...
Batik Air Adds Denpasar – Bangkok Flights in 1Q23
Batik Air in the first quarter of 2023 is adding new route to Thailand, where it plans to offer Denpasar – Bangkok Don Mueang nonstop flight. From 20JAN23, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis, in addition to existing 1 weekly Jakarta – Bangkok Don Mueang flight.
ITA Airways NS23 Tokyo Service Changes
ITA Airways in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for Rome – Tokyo Haneda route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 26MAR23, the Skyteam member will continue to operate A350-900XWB aircraft on this route, instead of previously filed A330-200. Service to increase from 3 weekly to following,...
MYAirline Expands Malaysia Domestic Network in NW22
Malaysian carrier MYAirline in the past two weeks announced domestic network expansion, where the airline to gradually add service to Kota Bharu, Miri, Penang, Sibu and Tawau. General overview as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu eff 10DEC22 2 daily (3 daily from 01MAR23) Kuala Lumpur – Miri eff...
