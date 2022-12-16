Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
9@9: The Aldi Dress
CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
Englewood family turns grief into holiday joy for neighbors
The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who died suddenly last week, is now donating the toys and other Christmas gifts that were intended for him. The Englewood mother said she’d like to help volunteers deliver the gifts herself.
Champs Male Mentoring Hosts Christmas Toy Drive Celebration
CHAMPS Male Mentoring, a mentoring program dedicated to creating a community of men who support each other and empower youth on Chicago’s South Side, today held its annual Christmas Toy Drive and Celebration, an event to celebrate the season and gather program mentees, mentors, and their families for a meal and toy drive. The event was hosted in partnership with The Healing and Chicago rapper G-Herbo. Through its Community Credits program, DoorDash provided $3,000 in meals from Litehouse Whole Food Grill in East Hyde Park for 150 CHAMPS families and mentors.
Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.You can catch the Grammys right here on CBS 2, February 5th.
A Chicago Favorite for Authentic Caribbean Cuisine
Jerk 48 is a Chicago favorite for authentic Caribbean food serving up a variety of Jerk dishes from tacos to sandwiches and even pasta. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down an authentic Caribbean dish is owner Kellye Davis and Chef Charles Mason. 548 E. 67th Street. Beverly...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
panoramanow.com
2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana
Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
Holy Vessel Baptist Church to hold free holiday concert at Hyde Park church
Holy Vessel Baptist Church's Christmas concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at United Church of Hyde Park.
Christmas in the Wards comes to Wintrust Arena
CHICAGO — Christmas in the Wards took center court at Wintrust Arena Saturday, helping mark the 26th straight year the non-profit organization has made a concerted effort to give back to the community during the holiday season. Every year during December, Christmas in the Wards partners with local business leaders, fortune 500 companies and City […]
austintalks.org
‘Say It Loud! I’m Westside Proud’ series dives into Chicago’s West Side history
Since the 1970s, Henry Nesbitt and Stan McKinney have met with West Side community members. Back then, they did it in the name of revolution. The two Illinois Black Panthers gathered with about a dozen West Side youth and adults recently to share the history of the party, as part of the series “Say It Loud! I’m Westside Proud” held at the Legel Regional branch of the Chicago Public Library in Garfield Park.
Christmas in the Wards teams with Amazon to help families stock up on free groceries
Making spirits bright – and tummies full is part of the Christmas in the Wards initiative.
Crossing guard providing safety and holiday spirit in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS)-- When CBS 2 viewers told us about a Chicago Public Schools crossing guard who's spreading Christmas joy, we knew we had to meet her.If you've ever been on the corner of 66th Street and California Avenue in Chicago Lawn, you may know crossing guard Gail Williams."I love my community," Williams said. "I love the children and I just want to put a smile on their face. I get love enjoyment of knowing that I'm protecting our smallest group of people in Chicago."Neighbors know Williams is out when they hear he whistle. As a Chicago Public Schools crossing guard for eight...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen
CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
Chicago native creates inclusive skincare line 'Bronze Glory'
Cori Saulsberry used her time in the COVID-19 pandemic to spark a new business venture.
Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism
Anthony Perry jumped off the train platform and pulled the man to safety while being shocked himself.
Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
Chicago Defender
Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0