Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Residents: Pick Your Favorite Sculpture in Online Poll for Civic Center Exhibition

By Newport Indy Staff
newportbeachindy.com
 5 days ago
newportbeachindy.com

Fashion Island Hosts Menorah Lighting Dec. 18

For many people, Chanukah (The Festival of Lights) brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration. Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

From Museum Hopping to Antique Shopping, Here’s How to Spend a Day in Orange

History and Charm Collide in this Quaint California Town. Known for its old-town charm, vintage markets and delicious food and drink, Orange is the perfect place to spend a day! Located in the northern part of the county that bears its name, Orange attracts artists, shoppers, foodies or anyone who wants to trade in the hustle and bustle for simple pleasures. Orange, especially Old Towne, is walkable and packed with fun, relaxing things to do like shopping at cute boutiques, looking at historic homes or people-watching by the iconic fountain. Here’s our itinerary for your next day out in Orange!
ORANGE, CA
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach

Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Must-try acai bowl in Orange County

