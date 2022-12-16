Newport Beach Residents: Pick Your Favorite Sculpture in Online Poll for Civic Center Exhibition

Read full article on original website
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Holiday Tree Recycling, Toy Drive
On behalf of the City of Newport Beach staff, I wish you and your families a very happy and healthy holiday season! It has been our pleasure to serve the Newport Beach community in 2022, and we look forward to a productive 2023. I’d also like to congratulate the Commodores...
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach Steakhouse
Although a piece of my heart will permanently reside in Manhattan, and I physically reside in Indiana, I find myself on the West Coast every few months for one reason or another.
newportbeachindy.com
Fashion Island Hosts Menorah Lighting Dec. 18
For many people, Chanukah (The Festival of Lights) brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration. Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
newportbeachindy.com
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
KCET
‘It Rained Oil’: Remembering the Explosive 1958 Hancock Refinery Fire in Signal Hill
I'm 9 years old, waiting on a Thursday afternoon for the school day to end. I've lived my whole— short —life in Lakewood, a new suburb incorporated in 1954. There are square miles of the same kind of neighborhood in every direction. I rode my bike to school...
localemagazine.com
From Museum Hopping to Antique Shopping, Here’s How to Spend a Day in Orange
History and Charm Collide in this Quaint California Town. Known for its old-town charm, vintage markets and delicious food and drink, Orange is the perfect place to spend a day! Located in the northern part of the county that bears its name, Orange attracts artists, shoppers, foodies or anyone who wants to trade in the hustle and bustle for simple pleasures. Orange, especially Old Towne, is walkable and packed with fun, relaxing things to do like shopping at cute boutiques, looking at historic homes or people-watching by the iconic fountain. Here’s our itinerary for your next day out in Orange!
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach
Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come.
iheart.com
This Rancho Cucamonga Christmas Display Is Lighting Up The Inland Empire!!
For 40 years now Rancho Cucamonga has dominated the Inland Empire with their Christmas displays! Thoroughbred Avenue has been an attraction every year for Christmas and this year is no different! Watch the video above for more details.
LA passed a ‘mansion tax.’ Would it work in SLO County?
“It was the idea of soaking rich homeowners that no doubt resonated with voters,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
orangecountyzest.com
Must-try acai bowl in Orange County
Founded in 2013, Paradise Bowls takes pride in their delectable acai and pitaya bowls crafted from fresh ingredients that keep you coming back for more. Now through January 30, download the Retail Therapy app and receive one small or medium bowl free when you purchase one bowl of the same size. Simply present coupon at time of purchase to redeem.
