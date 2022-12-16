ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Associated Press

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday, camping outside or packing into shelters as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when the court’s decision will come. The Texas National...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

'Back to the 90s': Taliban fighters 'point guns at women' and tell them to go home after shutting universities

Taliban fighters have taken to pointing their guns at women students who sought to enter universities and told them to go back to their homes, in an echo of the rulers’ past policies from the Nineties, experts have told The Independent. “A female student told me this morning that as she was heading to Kardan university in Kabul, the boys were allowed to enter the gates but the Taliban pointed their guns at the girls and told them to go home,” said Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy special adviser to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees.One female...

