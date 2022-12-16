Taliban fighters have taken to pointing their guns at women students who sought to enter universities and told them to go back to their homes, in an echo of the rulers’ past policies from the Nineties, experts have told The Independent. “A female student told me this morning that as she was heading to Kardan university in Kabul, the boys were allowed to enter the gates but the Taliban pointed their guns at the girls and told them to go home,” said Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy special adviser to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees.One female...

4 HOURS AGO