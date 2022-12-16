Read full article on original website
On Sakada Day, a recognition of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii who paved way for others
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Tuesday marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. Sakada is a Filipino term for farm laborer and is used to refer to the plantation workers brought to Hawaii by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association from 1906 to 1946.
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)
Hawaii to receive over $530M in federal funding for nonprofits, local projects. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said he helped secured $530 million in new congressional directed spending in this year’s government funding bill. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are...
LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many. And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks. Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:. 1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Samantha turned 3 years old last week and is the daughter of former KHNL reporter Leland Kim. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning extended as winds weaken
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light winds and limited showers Wednesday into the weekend. A weak front approaching from the northwest may increase showers near Kauai on Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers increases near Kauai again on Friday as a second weak front approaches from the northwest. Models show...
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
‘Legacy videos’ enshrine family memories for the next generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Pop Creative Media, owners Nolan and Jamie Hong help their clients with internet marketing, brand design and all things multimedia. Now they’ve added another piece, a product called Legacy Videos. They record interviews with kupuna who share their life stories on camera. ”We do it...
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
