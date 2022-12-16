SUBURBAN NEWS: First annual update from Delaware County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer Lauren Footman

Read full article on original website
Emily
4d ago
Need to investigate how the Director of the Public Defender’s Office was allowed to force out every African American who was working there before he was hired.
delawarepublic.org
West End Neighborhood House receives federal grant to train for environmental jobs
The West End Neighborhood House is getting a federal grant to boost environmental workforce training in Delaware. The $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The West End Neighborhood House will train 128 students and place at least 100 of them in...
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises
A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Church Farm School Recognized as One of Nation’s Best Boarding Schools
An Exton boarding school has been recognized as one of the top schools that prepare students to thrive, according to Study International. Founded in 1918, Church Farm School is a private preparatory boarding and day school for boys. The website boasts that 100 percent of its graduates go on to attend top universities each year. The curriculum is STEM-focused, as well as offering The Arts and foreign languages.
sanatogapost.com
Police Academy Graduates Include Three Local Cadets
BLUE BELL PA – Three individuals from western Montgomery and northern Chester counties were among 24 cadets who graduated Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022) in the Class of 22-02 (at top) from the Montgomery County Community College Municipal Police Academy. They’re now prepared to begin their careers serving and protecting the public, the college said.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE HAS LEGISLATION INTRODUCED AUTHORIZING TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ALONG NORTH BROAD STREET
PHILADELPHIA — At the Council Meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) will have legislation introduced to incentivize the development of affordable housing along the North Broad Street Corridor through tax exemptions. Council President Clarke’s legislation targets blighted areas in the 5th and 8th Council Districts, and is introduced pursuant to the Affordable Housing Unit Tax Exemption Act, sponsored by PA Rep. Jared Solomon (202nd) and approved by the Legislature.
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
billypenn.com
New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
Plastic roads are paved with good intentions
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through the University of Missouri-Columbia, for […] The post Plastic roads are paved with good intentions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
billypenn.com
Jeff Brown, with no political experience, is fashioning an outsider’s campaign for Philly mayor
ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown wants to be Philadelphia’s next mayor despite lacking any political experience. It’s a feat no one has accomplished in recent memory, or perhaps ever. Wealthy people with little or no background in politics have won the top job in other big cities, like billionaire...
wtuz.com
Claymont Board Approves Arming Staff
Mary Alice Reporting – In a 3-2 vote, the Claymont Board of Education approved authorizing voluntary staff to go armed within school safety zones. At their recent meeting, members discussed the option to move forward with the recommendation to have willing employees obtain the required instruction and training. Board...
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
phl17.com
DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly
District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict
PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
Tenants rally for better living conditions in Frankford
According to a 2021 PEW report, only 7% of the city's rental units are inspected each year. A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report notes that 40% of rental properties need repairs.
