Introducing the Your Jewish Wedding Newsletter, the Can’t-Miss Weekly Email for Jewish Brides-to-Be

Read full article on original website
Related
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
pethelpful.com
Precious Akita Puppy Waiting His Turn to Meet Santa Is Simply Irresistible
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We've decided there's nothing cuter than a long-hair Akita puppy, like the one posted by TikTok account @AkitaChief. But you know what's even cuter than that? A long-hair Akita meeting Santa Claus! Not only is this video simply adorable, it's such a smart idea for puppy socialization too!
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Woman is praised for getting a refund on ex-boyfriend's Christmas gifts
There's nothing worse than buying a present for your partner, only to fall out in the build-up to Christmas and be stuck with a pair of boxers and empty wallet. But rather than just giving the gift to them anyway, one woman decided to simply return the items to the shop and get herself a refund.
I’m 92 and crashed my ex’s funeral — I slayed but his family was mad
She got her revenge — but it was a grave mistake. A 92-year-old has gone viral after sharing the saga of how she savagely showed up at her ex’s funeral — and upset his family in the process. Lillian Droniak, a TikTok sensation with 6 million followers who adore her sassy videos and cute dances, frequently shares insight about being a single nonagenarian — often at the expense of her exes. But rather than bury her grievances about one such ex, named Bruce, she put her feelings to rest about her former paramour. In a grave-ly humorous TikTok, Droniak is initially seen holding her...
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
intheknow.com
6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok
This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
pethelpful.com
Caretakers of Calf with Dwarfism Shower Him with Extra Love Since He Gets 'Picked On'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You may have seen @knucklebumpfarms on TikTok because of their sassy Emu, Emmanuel Todd Lopez, but now their followers are ogling over someone they've never met before. Watson is an adorable, long-haired calf who gets a little extra snuggle time with his caretakers. That's because he's often picked on by other calves for being the smallest in the pasture.
Mom Is Losing the “Say Mama” Battle With Daughter and It’s Too Funny
Little lady knows who she wants...
Woman finds out that her boyfriend of 2-years is married and has children
The user u/Throw_awayP9767 took to Reddit to share a real experience she had with her boyfriend. The post went viral receiving nearly 78,500 upvotes and over 10,000 comments. She was surprised to find out a shocking truth about her boyfriend, one that would change the course of their relationship.
Mother praised after detailed ‘home for the holidays’ menu goes viral: ‘Everything I aspire to’
A mother has gone viral after her son shared the meticulously detailed “home for the holidays” menu plan she created for him and his siblings.On 12 December, writer Khalid El Khatib revealed on Twitter that he and his siblings had just received an annual email from their mother, in which she details all of the meals she planned for the week they’d be home for the holidays.In the caption, El Khatib joked that the “incredibly thorough” menu shows why he is able to “gain 15lbs in one week”.“My mom’s annual ‘home for the holidays’ email to me and my...
intheknow.com
Little girl shares her hatred of winter in super relatable TikTok
This TikTok parent recorded their daughter’s rant about why she hates winter and it’s so relatable!. Hate winter? You’re not alone. This little girl speaks for all the cold weather haters of the world in a hilarious video recorded by her parent, a TikToker who goes by @snuding. In the video, the little girl makes a compelling case for why summer is better than winter, and outlines in great detail exactly why winter is the worst.
pethelpful.com
Dogs Give Baby a 'Sleigh Ride' Through the House and It's Just Irresistible
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The following video posted by TikTok account @SarahKpilot are what the holidays are all about! Beautiful Christmas decorations? Check! Dogs wearing antlers and pulling a baby around the house? Check! An adorable baby laughing his head off at all of this? Check! This video is just beyond hilariously precious.
pethelpful.com
Dachshund's Pure Enjoyment of Taking a Shower Is All Too Relatable
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Nothing feels better after a long day than a relaxing, hot shower--right? Not only will you feel squeaky clean afterward, but you'll probably be holding way less tension too. Even if you prefer a bubble bath or a glass of wine to destress, though, it's hard not to relate to this adorable Dachshund's love for showers.
The one where friends offended seven Jewish grandmothers with their brisket
Instead of picking one brisket recipe for a Rosh Hashanah meal, these college roommates combined their grandmothers' recipes into one. It did not go exactly as planned.
pethelpful.com
Moment Maltese Meets His Puppies for the First Time Is Just Beautiful
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing cuter than a litter of newborn puppies and TikTok account holder @Leo_szen_themaltese posted the sweetest video of her mama dog showing off her new litter to dad when he comes for a visit. Cigars all around!
Comments / 0