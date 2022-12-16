Steelers vs Panthers: Pittsburgh Thursday practice report

After two years with the Florida Gators, tight end Nick Elksnis is transferring to South Carolina, according to a social media post he made on Sunday. Elksnis played through the first five weeks of Florida’s season, mostly in a special teams role. He got some work in at tight end in the win over Eastern Washington, but that was his final appearance of the season. He then was added to the injury list for the rest of the year and was seen in a sling. He recently told Rivals that he fractured his shoulder but said that it is completely healed. Once he knew that he was likely to enter the portal, Elksnis allowed his shoulder to fully heal instead of rushing it.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO