Steelers vs Panthers: Pittsburgh Thursday practice report

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get back on the winning ways with a road game against the Carolina Panthers. Thursday’s practice was filled with key players absent for a variety of reasons. Here is the Thursday practice report.

WR Diontae Johnson (Hip)-DNP

QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion)-LIMITED

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

RB Najee Harris (Hip)-FULL

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Phil Pavely)
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

